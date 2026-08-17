3 ADV bikes I would choose over an SUV for road trips

For most people, a road trip means getting into an SUV, loading the boot and setting off towards the destination. But for someone who genuinely enjoys riding, an adventure motorcycle can make the journey far more rewarding. Modern ADVs offer the comfort, range and luggage carrying ability needed for long-distance touring plus then there is also while also giving you that feeling of freedom that you get on motorcycles.

And once you move into the premium ADV segment, motorcycles such as the BMW R 1300 GS, Ducati Multistrada V4 and Triumph Tiger 1200 can offer an experience that is difficult to replicate in a four-wheeler. They have powerful engines for covering highway distances, sophisticated electronics, long-travel suspension and, importantly, the ability to handle changing road conditions.

So, if I had the budget for a premium SUV purely for touring, these are the three adventure motorcycles I would consider instead.