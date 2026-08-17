3 ADV bikes I would choose over an SUV for road trips

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For most people, a road trip means getting into an SUV, loading the boot and setting off towards the destination. But for someone who genuinely enjoys riding, an adventure motorcycle can make the journey far more rewarding. Modern ADVs offer the comfort, range and luggage carrying ability needed for long-distance touring plus then there is also while also giving you that feeling of freedom that you get on motorcycles.
And once you move into the premium ADV segment, motorcycles such as the BMW R 1300 GS, Ducati Multistrada V4 and Triumph Tiger 1200 can offer an experience that is difficult to replicate in a four-wheeler. They have powerful engines for covering highway distances, sophisticated electronics, long-travel suspension and, importantly, the ability to handle changing road conditions.
So, if I had the budget for a premium SUV purely for touring, these are the three adventure motorcycles I would consider instead.
The BMW R 1300 GS Adventure is arguably the benchmark in the big adventure motorcycle segment. With its 1,300 cc boxer engine, excellent touring ergonomics, smooth automatic transmission, advanced electronics and impressive off-road capability, it manages to combine several roles into one motorcycle.
It can comfortably cruise on highways, carry luggage and a pillion, while still being capable enough to tackle broken roads and trails. Features such as adaptive suspension, riding modes and cruise control further add to its long-distance touring credentials.
For someone who wants one motorcycle that can do almost everything, the R 1300 GS Adventure would be hard to overlook. And let's not forget that torquey boxer engine.
The Ducati Multistrada V4 takes a slightly different approach. While it has the adventure motorcycle proportions and touring ability expected from the segment, it brings a distinctly performance-oriented character to the table.
Its 1,158 cc V4 engine produces 170 hp, making it significantly more exciting when the road opens up. At the same time, the Multistrada gets the comfort, electronics and practicality needed for covering hundreds of kilometres in a day.
If the idea is to replace an SUV with a motorcycle without giving up the thrill of performance, the Multistrada V4 would be my pick.
The Triumph Tiger 1200 would be my choice for riders who want something different; to be specific, that three-cylinder engine. It delivers plenty of performance for highway touring, while the long-travel suspension, 21-inch front wheel and shaft drive make the motorcycle well suited to rougher terrain.
The Rally variants take the adventure credentials even further, with substantial ground clearance and a large 30-litre fuel tank. That makes the Tiger 1200 particularly appealing for riders planning long trips where fuel stops and road quality can both be unpredictable.
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