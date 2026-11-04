2028 KTM 450 RC showcased at 2026 EICMA; production to start in late 2027

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Austrian automaker KTM has unveiled the new 450 RC at EICMA 2026, a twin-cylinder supersport motorcycle aimed at the entry- and mid-displacement performance bike segments. The 2028 KTM 450 RC has been developed with a dedicated chassis setup, engine calibration and specifications.
The suspension package of the KTM 450 RC comprises fully adjustable WP APEX units at both ends. Up front, it gets a 43 mm WP APEX USD fork with compression and rebound adjustment, while the rear features a WP APEX monoshock with preload and rebound adjustability. The rear shock is mounted to a single-sided swingarm. The braking duties are handled by a 320 mm front disc paired with a four-piston radial WP calliper, while the company has opted for a lightweight single-disc setup to reduce unsprung mass and complement the motorcycle’s handling characteristics. In addition, the 450 RC also comes equipped with Pirelli Diablo Rosso 4 tyres as standard.
The new supersport motorcycle gets an electronics package typically offered on higher-end models in KTM’s Street range. Its rider-assistance features include cornering ABS, dual-channel ABS with Road and Supermoto modes, and multiple riding modes. Not only that, but these functions can be accessed through a 5-inch TFT instrument display. Moreover, the motorcycle also gets USB-A and USB-C charging ports.
Lastly, the 450cc engine-equipped motorcycle is equipped with premium braking hardware and electronic rider aids; the KTM 450 RC is positioned to offer a combination of performance, handling and safety technology in the mid-displacement supersport category.
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Production of the KTM 450 RC is scheduled to begin in late 2027, with the motorcycle set to arrive as a 2028 model-year offering. The company is expected to announce complete technical specifications and market-specific availability details closer to the start of production.
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