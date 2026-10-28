2027 Triumph Tiger 1200 unveiled for India with 156 bhp; launch in March

Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled an extensively updated Tiger 1200 adventure motorcycle, adding more power, revised engine and transmission components, semi-active suspension and a new suite of radar-based rider assistance systems. The motorcycle is expected to arrive in India from March 2027 in GT Pro and Rally Explorer versions.

Engine and performance

The 1,200cc T-Plane triple-cylinder engine now develops 158 PS (156 bhp) at 9,250 rpm, an increase of 8 PS over the outgoing version. Triumph has revised the cylinder head, pistons, valves and fuel injection system, while changes to the gearbox and shaft drive aim to improve refinement.

The updated engine also delivers more torque at low revs, helping reduce the motorcycle's crawl speed by 6 kmph for better control in traffic and during tight manoeuvres.

Suspension and wheels

The Tiger 1200 gets SHOWA EERA HEIGHTFLEX semi-active suspension with Firm, Medium and Soft damping settings. Its automatic Ride-height function lowers the seat by 30mm when the motorcycle comes to a stop and restores the riding height when moving again.

With the two-position seat adjustment and optional low seat, the seat height can fall to 790mm at a standstill. A Centre Stand Assist function also increases suspension preload temporarily to make deploying the centre stand easier.

Both versions use 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, with 200mm of suspension travel. The GT Pro gets cast aluminium wheels, while the Rally Explorer uses side-laced spoked wheels. Brembo Stylema brakes and up to eight riding modes are also available, depending on the model.

Radar technology and connectivity

A new seven-inch HD touchscreen supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The motorcycle also gets a cooled phone compartment with USB-C charging and an adaptive LED cornering headlight.

Front and rear Bosch radar systems enable features including adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, emergency brake assistance, blind-spot assistance, rear-distance warnings and Group Ride Assist. These complement the existing cornering ABS and traction control systems.

Two variants for India

The GT Pro has a 20-litre fuel tank, while the Rally Explorer's 30-litre tank is intended for longer journeys. Both receive redesigned bodywork, revised rider and pillion seats with thicker foam, heated seats and three-stage heated grips.

Triumph Chief Product Officer Steve Sargent said: “This is a real step change for the Tiger 1200. It’s more powerful, more accessible and more advanced, but most importantly, it’s brilliant fun to ride."

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