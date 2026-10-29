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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers 2027 Triumph Tiger 1200 Priced In India At 20.99 Lakh; Rally Explorer Costs 23.49 Lakh

2027 Triumph Tiger 1200 priced in India at 20.99 lakh; Rally Explorer costs 23.49 lakh

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 29 Oct 2026, 16:07 pm
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  • Triumph has revealed pricing for the 2027 Tiger 1200 GT Pro at 20.99 lakh and Rally Explorer at 23.49 lakh for India.

Triumph Tiger 1200
The updated Triumph Tiger 1200 gets a revised 1,160cc triple-cylinder engine, radar-based rider assistance and a reworked chassis.
Triumph Tiger 1200
The updated Triumph Tiger 1200 gets a revised 1,160cc triple-cylinder engine, radar-based rider assistance and a reworked chassis.
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Triumph has announced prices for the updated Tiger 1200 adventure motorcycle ahead of its India launch in March 2027. The GT Pro will cost 20.99 lakh, while the Rally Explorer is priced at 23.49 lakh. Both sit above the outgoing MY24 Rally Pro ( 20.79 lakh) and GT Explorer ( 20.89 lakh), but are priced below the BMW R 1300 GS at 24 lakh and the Ducati Multistrada V4, which starts at 25.06 lakh. The BMW R 1300 GS Adventure costs 26.5 lakh.

Engine and gearing changes

The 1,160cc liquid-cooled triple now produces 156 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 130 Nm at 6,750 rpm, an increase of around 8 bhp over the previous version. Triumph has revised the cylinder head, pistons and exhaust, while lighter intake and exhaust valves and more precise fuel injection form part of the update. Changes to the primary and final-drive ratios, alongside stronger low-speed torque, reduce the motorcycle’s crawl speed by 6kph.

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Revised chassis and suspension

Both variants now use a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear, replacing the 21-inch front wheel offered on earlier generations. The GT Pro gets cast-aluminium wheels, whereas the Rally Explorer uses spoked wheels.

Semi-active Showa suspension comprises a 49mm upside-down fork and a rear monoshock, each with 200mm of travel. Automatic preload levelling and sensor inputs, including those from a six-axis IMU, allow the system to vary compression and rebound damping. Braking is handled by twin 320mm front discs with Brembo Stylema calipers and a 282mm rear disc. The GT Pro weighs 250kg, against 268kg for the Rally Explorer.

Radar and connected features

A front-and-rear Bosch radar setup brings adaptive cruise control, group ride assist, emergency brake assist, forward collision warning, blind spot assist and rear distance warning. The 7-inch TFT touchscreen supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while a USB-C port is provided in the tank-top phone compartment.

How the variants differ

The GT Pro has a 20-litre fuel tank and seven riding modes. The Rally Explorer’s 30-litre tank is joined by tyre-pressure monitoring, an engine guard, upper and lower engine bars, an adjustable folding brake pedal and handlebars set 10mm higher and 10mm wider. It also adds an Off-road Pro mode, taking its total to eight.

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First Published Date: 29 Oct 2026, 16:07 pm IST
TAGS: Triumph Tiger 1200 Triumph Tiger 1200

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