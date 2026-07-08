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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers 2027 Triumph Speed 400 And Scrambler 400 X Unveiled With New Colour Schemes

2027 Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X unveiled with new colour schemes

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 08 Jul 2026, 12:43 pm
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  • Triumph updates the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X for 2027 with new color schemes, maintaining their mechanical specifications. The Speed 400 gets a Racing Red and Pewter Grey finish, while the Scrambler receives a Khaki Green and Pewter Grey option. 

Triumph Speed 400 in the global market continues to use the 399 cc liquid-cooled engine.
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Triumph Motorcycles has updated its popular 400 cc Modern Classic range for the 2027 model year with new paint schemes for the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X. While there are no mechanical or feature upgrades, both motorcycles receive fresh colour combinations aimed at enhancing their individual personalities. The updated models will begin reaching global dealerships from August 2026, although Triumph India is yet to confirm if these new colours will be introduced in the country.

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Triumph Speed 400 gets a sportier look

For 2027, the Speed 400 receives a new Racing Red and Pewter Grey dual-tone paint scheme. The fuel tank features a diagonal Phantom Black stripe separating the two colours, while Triumph's signature oversized tank logo adds to the motorcycle's premium appeal.

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The new colour gives the neo-retro roadster a sportier appearance without changing its core design. The motorcycle continues to feature the same minimalist styling with a sculpted fuel tank, round LED headlamp, bar-end mirrors, and blacked-out engine components. Apart from the new paint finish, there are no changes to the motorcycle's specifications or equipment.

Scrambler 400 X adopts a rugged khaki theme

The Scrambler 400 X also gets a new premium paint option for 2027. It combines a Matt Khaki Green stripe with a Matt Pewter Grey fuel tank, while the mudguards and bodywork are finished in Phantom Black to further accentuate its adventure-focused styling.

To complement the new colour scheme, Triumph will also offer colour-matched high mudguards as an official accessory. The new finish blends well with the Scrambler's upright stance, long-travel suspension, 19-inch front wheel, and dual-purpose design, giving it an even more rugged appearance.

Also Read : Triumph 400 lineup prices hiked, range now starts at 2.09 lakh

No mechanical changes

Mechanically, both motorcycles remain unchanged. They continue to be powered by Triumph's 398 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder TR-series engine producing 39.5 bhp and 37.5 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox featuring a slip-and-assist clutch.

The Speed 400 remains the road-focused option in the lineup, while the Scrambler 400 X continues to cater to riders looking for mild off-road capability with its longer suspension travel, larger front wheel, and higher ground clearance.

As of now, Triumph has not announced an India launch timeline for these new colour options. However, given the popularity of both motorcycles in the country, the updated paint schemes are likely to make their way to Indian showrooms in the coming months.

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First Published Date: 08 Jul 2026, 12:43 pm IST
TAGS: Triumph Triumph India Scrambler 400 X Speed 400
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