2027 Suzuki Hayabusa and Hayabusa Special Edition break cover internationally

Suzuki has revealed the 2027 Hayabusa range internationally, introducing both the standard model and a new Special Edition. The latest update keeps the focus on the same blend of performance, refinement and visual identity that has defined the Hayabusa for years, while adding fresh colour schemes and premium detailing for buyers who want a more distinctive look.

2027 Suzuki Hayabusa: Engine and features

At the centre of the 2027 Hayabusa is the familiar 1,340cc inline-four engine. Suzuki says the bike continues to deliver strong acceleration, broad torque and the smooth character expected from the model. The motorcycle also uses the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System, or S.I.R.S., which bundles advanced electronic rider aids and adjustable performance features as standard.

Suzuki has paired the engine and electronics with a chassis designed to balance sharp handling and composure. Premium Brembo Stylema front brake calipers and the Motion Track Brake System are part of the package, aimed at providing confident braking performance across different riding conditions. A bi-directional quick shift system and Smart Cruise Control are also included, giving the Hayabusa a mix of sport and touring convenience.

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2027 Suzuki Hayabusa: Design and colours

The Hayabusa’s bodywork remains a major part of its appeal. Suzuki says the aerodynamic design continues to draw inspiration from the peregrine falcon, a reference that has long been tied to the bike’s identity. The shape is meant to support high-speed stability while preserving the instantly recognisable silhouette that has made the Hayabusa one of motorcycling’s best-known designs.

For the standard 2027 model, Suzuki will offer two colour options: Glass Sparkle Black and Metallic Reflective Blue. Both finishes are intended to underline the motorcycle’s premium positioning without changing its familiar overall look.

The 2027 Suzuki Hayabusa range arrives with updated colours, premium detailing

2027 Suzuki Hayabusa: What's new in the Special Edition

The new Special Edition brings a more eye-catching appearance to the range. It comes in Pearl Brilliant White and Metallic Oort Gray, finished with red accents that give the bike a more aggressive visual theme. Suzuki has also added unique Special Edition badging and a raised SUZUKI fuel tank emblem to set it apart from the regular model.

A colour-matched solo seat cowl is standard on the Special Edition, adding to the sportier presentation. Black exhaust end caps and other exclusive styling touches complete the package. Mechanically, it includes the same key features as the standard 2027 Hayabusa, so the main difference is in the look and premium detailing rather than the hardware.

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2027 Suzuki Hayabusa: What stays the same

With this update, Suzuki has kept the Hayabusa’s identity intact while giving buyers a choice between the traditional model and a more exclusive Special Edition. The result is a motorcycle that remains rooted in its long-running formula of speed, control and refinement, while staying visually current for the 2027 model year.

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