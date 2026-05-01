2027 KTM SX range unveiled globally: Expanded 9-model motocross line-up detailed

KTM has taken the covers off its 2027 SX motocross portfolio, presenting a comprehensive nine-model line-up that caters to riders across age groups and skill levels. From beginner-friendly minicycles to full-fledged race machines, the Austrian brand continues to build on its “Ready to Race" philosophy.

At the entry level, KTM’s minicycle family includes the KTM 50 SX, KTM 65 SX and KTM 85 SX, aimed at nurturing young riders taking their first steps in off-road riding. Moving up the ladder, the full-size range spans both 2-stroke and 4-stroke offerings. These include the KTM 125 SX, KTM 250 SX and KTM 300 SX on the 2-stroke side, alongside the KTM 250 SX-F, KTM 350 SX-F and KTM 450 SX-F four-stroke machines.

For 2027, the most visible change comes in the form of updated styling. The bikes now wear a sharper orange-focused colour scheme with subtle red accents on the tank spoilers, enhancing their presence. KTM has also introduced in-mould graphics, which are designed to be more durable and resistant to wear under extreme riding conditions.

Underneath the refreshed look, the SX range continues to rely on KTM’s evolved steel frame architecture. The hydro-formed, laser-cut and robot-welded chassis has been refined over years of racing feedback to deliver an optimal balance of rigidity, flex and stability. Complementing this is KTM’s latest engine technology, including electronic fuel injection even for the 2-stroke models, ensuring strong performance while complying with current FIM noise regulations.

The component list remains one of the highlights of the range. Full-size SX and SX-F models feature premium hardware such as WP XACT suspension, Brembo braking systems and clutches, Pankl gearboxes, Keihin throttle bodies, Dunlop Geomax MX34 tyres, Excel rims with CNC hubs, and NEKEN handlebars with ODI lock-on grips.

KTM’s racing pedigree continues to underpin the appeal of the SX line-up, with the brand’s machines serving as the base for top-level riders like Lucas Coenen, Sacha Coenen, Simon Laengenfelder, Eli Tomac and Jorge Prado across MXGP, MX2 and AMA SuperMotocross championships.

The 2027 KTM SX, SX-F and minicycle range is scheduled to arrive at authorised dealerships globally by the end of May 2026, with availability varying by market. KTM is also offering its new Premium Manufacturer’s Warranty for off-road models in select regions, providing 12 months of coverage subject to servicing at authorised centres. Even in the Indian market, the brand offers a few of these motocross bikes. However, as of now, we don't know when the Indian market will get the updated models.

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