2027 KTM 690 Rally revealed with 79 PS, 20-litre tank and rally-focused hardware

KTM has revealed the 2027 690 Rally in the global market. Positioned as the spiritual successor to the KTM 640 Adventure, the new motorcycle is based on the KTM 690 Enduro R platform and has been developed with a focus on long-distance off-road riding.

The 690 Rally is aimed at riders looking for a motorcycle that can tackle demanding off-road terrain while also covering longer distances. KTM says the new model is designed to bridge the gap between lightweight enduro agility and rally-level endurance.

Powered by a 692.7 cc single-cylinder engine

The KTM 690 Rally is powered by a 692.7 cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine. The liquid-cooled motor produces 79 PS and 73 Nm and is paired with a six-speed transmission.

The engine uses Keihin EMS with ride-by-wire and twin ignition. KTM specifies Motorex Power Synth SAE 10W-50 engine oil, while the exhaust system uses stainless steel primary and secondary silencers.

The 692.7 cc engine puts out 79 PS and 73 Nm.

Rally tower and integrated windshield

One of the biggest changes from the KTM 690 Enduro R platform is the addition of a purpose-built rally tower with an integrated windshield.

This gives the 690 Rally a dedicated rally-style cockpit and reflects its intended role as a motorcycle designed for extended off-road journeys and longer liaison sections.

20-litre fuel capacity

KTM has equipped the 690 Rally with dual front-mounted fuel tanks, increasing the total fuel capacity to approximately 20 litres.

The larger capacity is aimed at extending the motorcycle's range and making it better suited to riding in remote environments where access to fuel can be limited.

Long-travel WP XPLOR suspension

The KTM 690 Rally gets WP XPLOR suspension at both ends. Up front is a 48 mm WP XPLOR USD fork with 265 mm of suspension travel. It gets compression and rebound adjustment.

At the rear, there is a WP XPLOR unit with Pro-Lever linkage. The rear suspension can be adjusted for high- and low-speed compression, rebound and preload.

The motorcycle has 265 mm of ground clearance, while the seat height stands at 935 mm.

Trellis frame and 21/18-inch spoke wheels

The 690 Rally uses a chromium-molybdenum steel trellis frame with a powder-coated finish. It has a 1,506 mm wheelbase, a 62.3-degree steering head angle and 121 mm of trail.

The motorcycle runs on spoked wheels with aluminium rims. The front measures 1.85 x 21 inches, while the rear measures 2.5 x 18 inches.

Brembo brakes

Braking hardware comes from Brembo. The front wheel gets a 300 mm brake disc with a twin-piston floating calliper, while the rear uses a 240 mm disc with a single-piston floating calliper.

The motorcycle uses a 520 X-Ring chain.

Also Read : KTM 390 Adventure gets new Arctic Flare colour, priced at ₹2.88 Lakh

161.5 kg without fuel

Despite its large-capacity single-cylinder engine and rally equipment, the KTM 690 Rally weighs 161.5 kg without fuel.

With its combination of long-travel suspension, 21/18-inch wheels, high ground clearance and large fuel capacity, the motorcycle is designed to focus on off-road performance while also offering the endurance needed for longer rides.

Production begins in September 2026

The 2027 KTM 690 Rally will roll off KTM's Austrian production line in September 2026. It will be available at authorised KTM dealers from October 2026. As of now, there is no update on the India launch.

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