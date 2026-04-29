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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers 2027 Ktm 450 Rally Replica Revealed: Dakar Bred 450cc Machine With Limited Production

2027 KTM 450 Rally Replica Revealed: Dakar-Bred 450cc Machine With Limited Production

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 29 Apr 2026, 09:03 am
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  • KTM's 2027 450 Rally Replica is a near race-ready rally bike for serious off-road riders, featuring a 449.3cc engine and advanced suspension. Limited to over 100 units, it offers rally functionality and celebrates Dakar victories with exclusive Factory Edition models.

Only 100 units will be made, alongside eight exclusive Factory Edition models celebrating Dakar success.
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KTM has taken its Dakar-winning pedigree and turned it into something customers can actually park in their garages with the 2027 KTM 450 Rally Replica. Set to be available in limited numbers from July 2026, this machine is essentially a near race-ready rally bike built for serious off-road riders and competitive rally raiders alike.

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At its core lies a 449.3cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected SOHC engine paired with a six-speed gearbox, engineered for endurance and consistent performance across punishing terrain. The setup is complemented by a titanium Akrapovic exhaust that helps shed weight while sharpening throttle response. KTM has also equipped the bike with a Brembo hydraulic clutch and rally-specific gearing, ensuring it is as capable on long stages as it is in technical sections.

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KTM's 2027 450 Rally Replica combines a rigid yet flexible chassis, adjustable suspension, and a robust 449.3cc engine for off-road performance.

The chassis has been developed with a focus on balance between rigidity and flex. A hydro-formed, laser-cut frame delivers stability at speed while still offering the feedback needed in tricky conditions. Suspension duties are handled by fully adjustable WP PRO components, with 304 mm front and 280 mm rear travel, giving the bike the ability to absorb extreme off-road impacts.

Rally functionality is at the heart of the package. The motorcycle uses a three-tank fuel system with a combined capacity of around 35 litres, allowing for extended range across remote stages. A carbon-fibre navigation tower, dual radiators for improved cooling redundancy, and a carefully designed cockpit highlight its race-focused intent. Braking comes courtesy of high-spec Brembo units, with a 300 mm front disc and 240 mm rear.

KTM’s Dakar success, including Luciano Benavides’ 2026 victory, is also being celebrated through a limited run of just eight Factory Edition models. These get exclusive Red Bull KTM livery, carbon upgrades, a special seat, Michelin rally tyres with mousse inserts, and a VIP ownership experience tied to the KTM Adventure Rally in Italy.

With just over 100 units of the standard version planned, the 2027 KTM 450 Rally Replica remains one of the closest things to a factory rally machine that money can buy.

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First Published Date: 29 Apr 2026, 09:03 am IST
TAGS: KTM 450 Rally off road
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