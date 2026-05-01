2027 KTM 450 Rally Replica: 5 things enthusiasts should know

KTM recently brought back one of its most extreme production bikes for 2027, but buyers will need to act fast. The KTM 450 Rally Replica is being built in very small numbers and is aimed at riders who want a machine shaped directly by the Dakar Rally experience. It is also being offered in extremely limited numbers in Australia and New Zealand, adding to its exclusivity. Here are five things that enthusiasts ought to know about the exclusive machine:

1. Limited supply

The biggest headline is the production run. KTM says just over 100 units will be available worldwide this year. That makes the 450 Rally Replica far more than a niche off-road model. It is a low-volume machine built for riders who want something close to a competition bike rather than a standard adventure motorcycle.

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2. Built with Dakar experience

This model is not a styling exercise. KTM says the bike has spent the past five years as its clearest expression of rally technology, with parts, performance and settings carried over directly from racing. It has also helped four different riders win the Dakar podium since 2020 and has been visible at the top level of RallyGP.

3. Rally engine and exhaust

Power comes from a 450 cc fuel-injected SOHC engine paired with a six-speed gearbox and a Brembo hydraulic clutch. KTM has also fitted rally-specific gearing. A titanium Akrapovič exhaust system is included to reduce weight while helping the engine deliver stronger performance.

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4. Chassis and suspension

The frame is hydro-formed, laser-cut and hand-welded, with KTM aiming for a balance between flex and stability. That should help rider feedback without making the bike nervous at speed. WP PRO Suspension is fully adjustable, giving riders more room to tune the motorcycle for different terrain and riding styles.

5. Other hardware

The bike also gets practical race equipment. Dual radiators improve cooling and add a layer of protection if the terrain causes damage. A three-tank fuel setup raises total capacity to 34.5 litres. Brembo brakes, a carbon-fibre navigation tower, LED lighting, wider footpegs and rally-style grips round out the package.

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