2027 Kawasaki ZX-6R gets two new colour options overseas

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Japanese automaker Kawasaki has unveiled two new colour options for the Ninja ZX-6R in international markets for the 2027 model year. The updates are limited to the motorcycle’s exterior, with no mechanical changes announced.
The 2027 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R will be available in three colour schemes overseas for 2027, two of which are new additions. Both new paint options feature a black base, while the third, Lime Green and Blue, is carried over and is also offered on the India-spec model.
The first new colour is Metallic Matte Carbon Grey, which combines the dark base with contrasting lime-green wheels and green accents across the bodywork. The second option follows a more understated theme, featuring grey detailing over a predominantly black finish, complemented by black wheels.
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Beyond the new colour schemes, the Ninja ZX-6R remains mechanically unchanged. It continues to draw power from a 636cc, inline-four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine developing 124 hp and 69 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox.
At present, Kawasaki has not confirmed whether either of the two new colour options will be introduced for the India-spec Ninja ZX-6R. The company currently offers the motorcycle in the Lime Green and Blue colour scheme in the Indian market.
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