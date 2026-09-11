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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers 2027 Kawasaki Zx 6r Gets Two New Colour Options Overseas

2027 Kawasaki ZX-6R gets two new colour options overseas

By: Saptak Bardhan
Updated on: 11 Sept 2026, 14:15 pm
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Kawasaki has introduced two new black-based colours for the 2027 Ninja ZX-6R overseas, while retaining its 636cc engine producing 124 hp and 69 Nm

2027 Kawasaki ZX-6R gets two new colour options overseas
Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R
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Japanese automaker Kawasaki has unveiled two new colour options for the Ninja ZX-6R in international markets for the 2027 model year. The updates are limited to the motorcycle’s exterior, with no mechanical changes announced.

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Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R: New Colour Options

The 2027 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R will be available in three colour schemes overseas for 2027, two of which are new additions. Both new paint options feature a black base, while the third, Lime Green and Blue, is carried over and is also offered on the India-spec model.

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The first new colour is Metallic Matte Carbon Grey, which combines the dark base with contrasting lime-green wheels and green accents across the bodywork. The second option follows a more understated theme, featuring grey detailing over a predominantly black finish, complemented by black wheels.

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Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R: Engine and Specs

Beyond the new colour schemes, the Ninja ZX-6R remains mechanically unchanged. It continues to draw power from a 636cc, inline-four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine developing 124 hp and 69 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox.

At present, Kawasaki has not confirmed whether either of the two new colour options will be introduced for the India-spec Ninja ZX-6R. The company currently offers the motorcycle in the Lime Green and Blue colour scheme in the Indian market.

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First Published Date: 11 Sept 2026, 14:15 pm IST
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