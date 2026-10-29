Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers 2027 Kawasaki Z900 Launched At 9.99 Lakh; Gets New Colourways

2027 Kawasaki Z900 launched at 9.99 lakh; gets new colourways

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 29 Oct 2026, 09:40 am
Follow us on:

  • Kawasaki’s 2027 Z900 gets two new colour schemes, while its mechanical package, electronics and 9.99 lakh price remain unchanged.

The 2027 Kawasaki Z900 receives two new colour options while retaining its existing engine, features and price.
Kawasaki Z900
EMI starting at just
₹13,800/ month
Check Eligibility

Kawasaki has announced cosmetic updates for the 2027 Z900 in India, introducing two new colour combinations without making changes to the motorcycle’s engine, equipment or chassis. The naked streetfighter continues to carry an ex-showroom price of 9.99 lakh, with deliveries expected to begin on October 29, 2026.

Limited Time Deals on Popular bikes

Vida VX2 ₹ 79,490 - 1.31 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹1,100/ month
Check Eligibility
ADMS TTX ₹ 1.15 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹1,600/ month
Check Eligibility
Ola Electric Roadster X+ ₹ 1.3 - 1.9 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹1,800/ month
Check Eligibility
Evtric Ride ₹ 94,733 - 98,100
EMI starting at just
₹1,400/ month
Check Eligibility
Tunwal Storm Advance 2 ₹ 1.49 - 1.76 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹2,100/ month
Check Eligibility
TVS iQube ₹ 1.2 - 1.75 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹1,700/ month
Check Eligibility

The update follows a more extensive overhaul introduced for the 2025 model year, which brought revised styling and additional electronic rider aids. Kawasaki has retained that package for the latest version, keeping the changes limited to its appearance.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Kawasaki Z900
₹9.99 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹13,800/ month
Check Eligibility
Triumph Bonneville T100
₹9.69 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹13,400/ month
Check Eligibility
Triumph Bonneville T120
₹11.85 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹16,400/ month
Check Eligibility
UPCOMING
Yamaha MT-09
₹11.50 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹15,900/ month
Check Eligibility
Triumph Trident 660
₹8.99 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹12,400/ month
Check Eligibility
Honda CB750 Hornet
₹9.22 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹12,800/ month
Check Eligibility

Two new colourways

The 2027 Kawasaki Z900 will be available in white with a green frame and grey with a black frame. These replace the previous model year's Candy Lime Green finish with a grey frame and the black option featuring a gold frame.

Beyond the revised colour palette, the motorcycle retains the design introduced in 2025. Its sharper Sugomi-inspired styling remains a defining feature, while the overall hardware and equipment list carry over unchanged.

Same engine and mechanical package

Power continues to come from a 948cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine producing 124 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 98.6 Nm of torque at 7,700 rpm. Kawasaki has not announced any changes to the powertrain for the new model year.

The Z900 also retains its suspension setup, comprising an upside-down (USD) front fork and a rear backlink monoshock. Both ends offer rebound damping and spring preload adjustment. Braking hardware remains unchanged as well, although specific brake dimensions have not been detailed in the update.

Electronics package carried over

The 2025 refresh introduced a 5-inch TFT instrument display with smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. The motorcycle also continues with cornering-sensitive anti-lock braking, traction control and cruise control.

These features remain part of the 2027 model, meaning the latest update does not bring any additional electronic aids or revisions to the existing system.

With its price unchanged despite the GST revision, the Z900 continues to occupy the same position in Kawasaki India's lineup. The company has kept the latest update focused on refreshed colours rather than a broader revision of the motorcycle.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 29 Oct 2026, 09:40 am IST
TAGS: kawasaki z900 kawasaki z900
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Get your

Kawasaki Z900
at ₹13,800/ month

Based on your credit profile

Check your eligibility in 1 minute
Check Eligibility
100% secure No impact on credit score