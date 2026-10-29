2027 Kawasaki Z900 launched at 9.99 lakh; gets new colourways

Kawasaki has announced cosmetic updates for the 2027 Z900 in India, introducing two new colour combinations without making changes to the motorcycle’s engine, equipment or chassis. The naked streetfighter continues to carry an ex-showroom price of ₹9.99 lakh, with deliveries expected to begin on October 29, 2026.

The update follows a more extensive overhaul introduced for the 2025 model year, which brought revised styling and additional electronic rider aids. Kawasaki has retained that package for the latest version, keeping the changes limited to its appearance.

Two new colourways

The 2027 Kawasaki Z900 will be available in white with a green frame and grey with a black frame. These replace the previous model year's Candy Lime Green finish with a grey frame and the black option featuring a gold frame.

Beyond the revised colour palette, the motorcycle retains the design introduced in 2025. Its sharper Sugomi-inspired styling remains a defining feature, while the overall hardware and equipment list carry over unchanged.

Same engine and mechanical package

Power continues to come from a 948cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine producing 124 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 98.6 Nm of torque at 7,700 rpm. Kawasaki has not announced any changes to the powertrain for the new model year.

The Z900 also retains its suspension setup, comprising an upside-down (USD) front fork and a rear backlink monoshock. Both ends offer rebound damping and spring preload adjustment. Braking hardware remains unchanged as well, although specific brake dimensions have not been detailed in the update.

Electronics package carried over

The 2025 refresh introduced a 5-inch TFT instrument display with smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. The motorcycle also continues with cornering-sensitive anti-lock braking, traction control and cruise control.

These features remain part of the 2027 model, meaning the latest update does not bring any additional electronic aids or revisions to the existing system.

With its price unchanged despite the GST revision, the Z900 continues to occupy the same position in Kawasaki India's lineup. The company has kept the latest update focused on refreshed colours rather than a broader revision of the motorcycle.

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