2027 Kawasaki Z650RS launched at ₹7.83 lakh

Japanese automaker Kawasaki has launched the 2027 model year of the Z650RS in India at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹7.83 lakh. The latest update keeps the motorcycle largely unchanged, with the engine, cycle parts, equipment and dimensions carried over from the previous year’s model.

Kawasaki has launched the 2027 Z650RS in India at ₹ 7.83 lakh, retaining its 649cc engine, 68hp output, neo-retro design, equipment, dimensions and mechanical package unchanged.

2027 Kawasaki Z650RS: Engine And Mechanical Details

The 2027 Kawasaki Z650RS is powered by a 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that develops 68 hp at 8,000 rpm and 64 Nm of peak torque at 6,700 rpm, paired with a six-speed gearbox. The motorcycle also retains its tubular diamond-type steel frame, telescopic front fork and horizontal back-link rear suspension setup. Braking hardware includes twin 300 mm discs at the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear. Kawasaki Traction Control is offered as part of the motorcycle's electronic package.

In addition, the Z650RS rides on 17-inch wheels, with 120/70-section rubber at the front and a 160/60 tyre at the rear. Its overall dimensions remain unchanged, including a 1,405 mm wheelbase and 800 mm seat height. The motorcycle tips the scales at 192 kg and continues to feature a 12L fuel tank.

2027 Kawasaki Z650RS: Design And Features

The Z650RS retains its neo-retro styling, combining classic design cues with modern equipment. The motorcycle features a round LED headlight, complemented by dual-pod instrumentation incorporating a multi-function LCD. Other styling elements include spoke-style cast alloy wheels and a horizontally designed rear section, giving the Z650RS its distinctive retro-inspired appearance. There are no major changes to the equipment or design for the 2027 model year.

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2027 Kawasaki Z650RS: Price

The previous model-year update had resulted in a ₹14,000 price increase, taking the Z650RS to its current ₹7.83 lakh ex-showroom price. With the 2027 update, Kawasaki has retained the same pricing while carrying forward the existing mechanical and equipment package.

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