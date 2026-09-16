2027 Kawasaki Z650RS launched at ₹7.83 lakh

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Japanese automaker Kawasaki has launched the 2027 model year of the Z650RS in India at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹7.83 lakh. The latest update keeps the motorcycle largely unchanged, with the engine, cycle parts, equipment and dimensions carried over from the previous year’s model.
The 2027 Kawasaki Z650RS is powered by a 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that develops 68 hp at 8,000 rpm and 64 Nm of peak torque at 6,700 rpm, paired with a six-speed gearbox. The motorcycle also retains its tubular diamond-type steel frame, telescopic front fork and horizontal back-link rear suspension setup. Braking hardware includes twin 300 mm discs at the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear. Kawasaki Traction Control is offered as part of the motorcycle's electronic package.
In addition, the Z650RS rides on 17-inch wheels, with 120/70-section rubber at the front and a 160/60 tyre at the rear. Its overall dimensions remain unchanged, including a 1,405 mm wheelbase and 800 mm seat height. The motorcycle tips the scales at 192 kg and continues to feature a 12L fuel tank.
The Z650RS retains its neo-retro styling, combining classic design cues with modern equipment. The motorcycle features a round LED headlight, complemented by dual-pod instrumentation incorporating a multi-function LCD. Other styling elements include spoke-style cast alloy wheels and a horizontally designed rear section, giving the Z650RS its distinctive retro-inspired appearance. There are no major changes to the equipment or design for the 2027 model year.
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The previous model-year update had resulted in a ₹14,000 price increase, taking the Z650RS to its current ₹7.83 lakh ex-showroom price. With the 2027 update, Kawasaki has retained the same pricing while carrying forward the existing mechanical and equipment package.
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