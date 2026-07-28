2027 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launched in India at ₹3.34 lakh

Japanese automaker Kawasaki has launched the 2027 Ninja 300 in India at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹3.34 lakh. The 2027 Kawasaki Ninja 300 has been priced ₹17,000 higher than the outgoing 2026 model. Despite the price revision, the Ninja 300 remains mechanically and aesthetically unchanged.

Kawasaki has launched the 2027 Ninja 300 in India at ₹ 3.34 lakh, retaining its 296cc parallel-twin engine, features and styling, while commanding a ₹ 17,000 premium over the outgoing model

2027 Kawasaki Ninja 300: Engine

The 2027 Kawasaki Ninja 300 retains its engine and is powered by a 296cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin petrol engine producing 39 hp at 11,000 rpm and 26.1 Nm of peak torque at 10,000 rpm, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

2027 Kawasaki Ninja 300: Equipment and Features

While the 300cc supersport bike from Kawasaki remains mechanically identical to the outgoing model, the company has not introduced any performance upgrades or revisions for the 2027 model. Not only that, but the Japanese automaker has also retained the hardware updates that were introduced in 2025, including projector LED headlamps and a taller windscreen. The features have been carried over to the 2027 model.

Moreover, the feature list remains identical to the outgoing model, with the 2027 Ninja 300 being offered with dual-channel ABS as standard. Despite its steep price point, the 2027 model year of the Kawasaki Ninja 300 is not offered with modern electronic rider aids including traction control, ride modes, or a quickshifter. Lastly, the Ninja 300 still boasts an analogue tachometer, which makes it one of the few motorcycles to feature an analogue instrument cluster rather than a digital display.

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2027 Kawasaki Ninja 300: Colour Option

The 2027 Kawasaki Ninja 300 is being offered in a single Lime Green colour scheme, maintaining the iconic racing-inspired appearance associated with the brand. The company further confirmed that customer deliveries commenced during the last week of July.

The 2027 Kawasaki Ninja 300 continues to compete in India's entry-level supersport segment against rivals such as the TVS Apache RR 310, priced between ₹2.62 lakh and ₹2.78 lakh (ex-showroom), and the KTM RC 390, which is priced at ₹3.32 lakh (ex-showroom). Competitors may have more sophisticated electronics and feature-laden packages, but the Ninja 300 still appeals to buyers looking for refinement and character of a parallel-twin engine, along with Kawasaki’s reputation in the performance motorcycle segment.

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