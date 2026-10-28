2027 Kawasaki KLE650 launched in the UK; set to launch globally in early 2027

Japanese carmaker Kawasaki has launched the KLE650, a 650cc iteration of the recently-launched KLE500. The motorcycle will sit above the KLE500 and will be available in standard and SE variants, with sales scheduled to begin in international markets in April 2027.

Kawasaki has unveiled the KLE650 adventure motorcycle with a 649cc parallel-twin engine, standard and SE variants, upgraded features, and international sales starting April 2027. India launch remains unconfirmed

The new Kawasaki KLE650 features an updated 649cc parallel-twin engine, long-travel suspension and spoked wheels measuring 21 inches at the front and 17 inches at the rear. The higher-spec SE variant gets additional equipment, including a bidirectional quickshifter, a TFT instrument console, handguards, an aluminium bash plate and tubeless tyres.

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Kawasaki KLE650: Engine and Performance

The Kawasaki KLE650 is powered by an updated version of the Japanese manufacturer's familiar 649cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine. The revised powertrain features electronic throttle valves and a retuned intake and exhaust system, marking an evolution of the engine used across several Kawasaki models.

While Kawasaki has yet to disclose the European-spec model's peak output figures, its US website lists a maximum power output of 70 hp at 8,600 rpm and peak torque of 64 Nm at 7,500 rpm.

The engine is housed in a trellis frame inspired by the architecture used on the KLE500. Suspension duties are handled by a 43 mm upside-down front fork offering 210 mm of travel and a rear Uni-Trak monoshock with adjustable preload and 195 mm of travel.

Braking hardware comprises dual 300 mm discs at the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear. The motorcycle rides on aluminium spoked wheels, measuring 21-inch at the front and 17-inch at the rear, wrapped in Dunlop Trailmax Mixtour tyres. The SE variant additionally benefits from tubeless tyres.

Kawasaki KLE650: Features and design

Compared to the KLE500, the KLE650 gets a bulkier appearance, with larger body panels lending it a more adventure-focused design.

Both variants come equipped with Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC) and electronic cruise control as standard. The SE version builds on this equipment list with a bidirectional quickshifter, a TFT instrument display and a USB-C charging port. The higher-spec variant also receives handguards, an aluminium bash plate and a larger windscreen, adding to its touring and off-road credentials.

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Kawasaki KLE650: Price and India launch details

The Kawasaki KLE650 is priced at £7,499 (approximately ₹9.48 lakh), while the KLE650 SE costs £8,899 (approximately ₹11.25 lakh), in the UK. Both versions are scheduled to go on sale in international markets from April 2027.

Kawasaki has not yet announced plans to introduce the KLE650 in India. However, the company has previously indicated that the smaller KLE500 is in the pipeline for the Indian market.

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