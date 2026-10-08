2027 Honda Rebel 500 unveiled globally with E-Clutch

Japanese automaker Honda has unveiled the 2027 Rebel 500 globally. The latest version gets a new instrument console, revised switchgear and, for the first time in international markets, Honda’s E-Clutch technology. Interestingly, these updates were already seen on the India-spec Rebel 500 showcased earlier this year as part of Honda’s 10-model motorcycle lineup. The updated cruiser is expected to make its way to India early next year.

Honda has unveiled the 2027 Rebel 500 with a 3.5-inch TFT display, revised switchgear and E-Clutch technology, while the India-spec version is expected to launch early next year

2027 Honda Rebel 500: Engine and colour options

Apart from these updates, the Rebel 500 remains largely unchanged mechanically. It continues to use the 471cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, which develops 46.2 hp and 43.3Nm of peak torque.

Honda also offers the Rebel 500 in an S Edition in Europe. This version features additional styling elements such as a headlight cowl, fork covers and gaiters, along with a brown diamond-stitched seat and bronze-finished wheels.

For 2027, the Rebel 500 S Edition is available in a new Candy Rosy Red paint shade alongside Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic. The standard version, meanwhile, gains Matte Fresco Brown as a new colour option in addition to the existing black shade.

2027 Honda Rebel 500: New TFT display and E-Clutch

One of the biggest changes to the 2027 Rebel 500 is the replacement of its existing negative LCD instrument cluster with a new 3.5-inch circular TFT display. The setup is similar to the unit shown on the India-spec motorcycle earlier this year.

Additionally, the company has introduced its E-Clutch system on the Rebel 500 for international markets. While the technology has already been offered on the Rebel 300 overseas, the updated Rebel 500 marks the first time the larger motorcycle gets the system outside India.

The addition of the new display has also resulted in changes to the left-side switchgear. Two extra buttons have been added to make it easier for riders to navigate the additional functions offered by the new instrument console.

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2027 Honda Rebel 500: India launch

Honda had showcased the Rebel 500 for the Indian market in July as part of its upcoming 10-motorcycle product offensive. The India-spec model was already shown with the new TFT display and E-Clutch system.

The motorcycle is expected to be launched in India in early 2027. Honda has already introduced the smaller Rebel 300 in the country, with prices starting at ₹2.22 lakh (ex-showroom). The company is yet to announce the pricing and variant details of the India-spec Rebel 500.

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