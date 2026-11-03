2027 Honda CRF1150L Africa Twin unveiled at EICMA 2026; Equipped with Honda Sensing Ride

Japanese automaker Honda has unveiled the 2027 CRF1150L Africa Twin series at EICMA 2026 in Milan, introducing a full model change to its large adventure motorcycle lineup. The range builds on the previous CRF1100L Africa Twin , with a larger engine, reduced weight and a lower centre of gravity.

Honda has unveiled the 2027 Africa Twin range at EICMA, featuring a 1,131cc engine, lighter chassis, three variants, and optional Sensing Ride rider-assistance technology on the Adventure Sports DCT

Additionally, the updated lineup includes the standard Africa Twin and Africa Twin Adventure Sports, alongside the new Africa Twin Enduro Sports, which is designed for more demanding off-road use. The Adventure Sports will be the first Honda motorcycle offered with Honda Sensing Ride safety and rider-assistance system.

2027 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin: Three Models

The standard Africa Twin is positioned as a balance between off-road ability and touring comfort. It receives an updated platform and engine, a revised human-machine interface, an electrically adjustable windscreen, Showa electronically controlled suspension with Honda Skyhook technology, and a Smart Key system.

The Adventure Sports is tailored for long-distance travel, with a 24-litre fuel tank and a 19-inch front wheel, whereas the new Enduro Sports features front suspension and styling inspired by Honda’s CRF450 Rally Dakar racer.

2027 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin: New Engine

The 2027 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin is powered by a 1,131cc parallel-twin engine producing 117.3 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 119 Nm of torque at 5,700 rpm. The company has stated that the changes to displacement, compression ratio, bore, intake and exhaust systems, and gear ratios improve acceleration and cruising performance.

Moreover, the redesigned frame and swingarm are 1.4 kg lighter than before. A fuel sub-tank positioned beneath the seat helps lower the centre of gravity, improving low-speed manoeuvrability and control. Notably, the standard and Adventure Sports models also feature electronically controlled Showa EERA suspension, which adjusts damping in response to real-time vehicle behaviour.

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Honda Sensing Ride Technology

Available as an option on the Africa Twin Adventure Sports DCT, Honda Sensing Ride uses millimetre-wave radar units at both ends of the motorcycle to monitor its surroundings. Features include adaptive cruise control, stop-and-go, group ride assist, distance assist, forward collision warning, emergency brake assist, blind-spot information and rear collision alerts.

With DCT, the system also supports smooth stopping and moving off while adaptive cruise control is active, which Honda says can reduce rider fatigue in traffic.

The new models also adopt recycled and plant-derived materials, including chemically recycled acrylic and nylon, bio-based Durabio plastic, and recycled polypropylene. These materials form part of Honda’s wider goal of using 100 per cent sustainable materials by 2050.

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