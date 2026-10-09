2027 Ducati Desmo450 MX and 450 MX Factory mechanical and predictive maintenance upgrades

Ducati has unveiled updates to its Desmo450 MX motocross motorcycle for the 2027 model year, less than a year after the bike went on sale in India. The changes include revised gearing, new tyres, durability improvements and a predictive maintenance system. The updated model's India launch timeline and pricing have not been announced. The current Desmo450 MX is listed at ₹17,23,600, ex-showroom India.

What changes on the 2027 Desmo450 MX?

The most significant mechanical update is a new 51-tooth rear sprocket, which is intended to improve torque delivery to the rear wheel and help the motorcycle accelerate out of corners. Ducati has also fitted new Pirelli Scorpion MX32 tyres and redesigned the tips of the gearshift and rear brake pedals to improve foot movement while riding.

Refuelling should be easier with a larger 40 mm fuel tank cap. Ducati has also revised several components to improve durability during demanding off-road use.

Predictive maintenance and reliability upgrades

The 2027 model introduces predictive maintenance functionality through an optional Wi-Fi module. By analysing usage data, the system can adjust engine servicing intervals to reflect actual riding conditions, helping owners plan maintenance around how the motorcycle is used.

Other changes include revised starter motor gear coupling tolerances, a redesigned water pump oil seal with a Teflon coating and a reinforced exhaust manifold near its connection to the silencer. Ducati has also strengthened or updated the chain guide support, fork slider guards and front engine-to-frame mounting brackets.

The standard Desmo450 MX receives new graphics, with black logos replacing the white ones used previously.

2027 Desmo450 MX Factory gets upgraded exhaust

The Desmo450 MX Factory adds a titanium Akrapovic exhaust with dedicated engine mapping, cutting 1.7 kg from the motorcycle's weight. It also gets specially treated Showa suspension, billet-machined triple clamps, a sump guard, a front disc cover and an RK MXU chain with O-rings.

A Holeshot device assists with race starts. Its Wi-Fi module also allows riders to customise engine response, Launch Control, engine braking and traction control through Ducati's X-Link app. The Factory version receives a new Ducati Corse livery with red and black branding.

India launch and availability

Ducati will initially supply the 2027 models to selected dealerships in Europe before expanding distribution to other markets. The company has not confirmed when the updated bikes will reach India or whether their prices will change. The 2027 Factory version will not be offered in North America, where the limited-edition 2026 model will remain available.

For the US market, Ducati has developed dedicated suspension settings and revised triple clamps with a 20 mm offset, compared with 22 mm elsewhere.

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