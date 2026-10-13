2026 TVS Radeon launched in India; prices start at ₹67,100

Indian automaker TVS has launched the updated 2026 Radeon priced at ₹67,100 during the festive season in India. These changes are available across all three variants: Base, Digi-Drum and Digi-Disc. The motorcycle retains its existing overall silhouette, with the new colours adding a refreshed look. Additionally, the company has added an all-LED lighting package and new colour options, with the price of the base variant hiked by ₹1,250, while the top-spec Disc variant, which has been priced at ₹73,100, receives a price drop of ₹7,500

2026 TVS Radeon: New Colour Options

The base variant is offered in Black and Blue, as well as Black and Red. The Digi-Drum trim is available in Black and Red, Black and Orange, and Red and Black DT. Meanwhile, the range-topping Digi-Disc variant can be had in Black and Orange or Red and Black DT. Mechanically, the 2026 Radeon remains unchanged. It continues to use a 110cc air/oil-cooled engine that produces 8 hp and 8.7 Nm of torque, paired with a four-speed gearbox.

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2026 TVS Radeon: Features and rivals

The TVS Radeon positions itself as a relatively premium option in the entry-level commuter segment, with features including all-LED lighting, USB charging, a colour digital instrument cluster and the availability of a front disc brake on the top variant. Among its rivals, the Honda Livo is priced between ₹80,330 and ₹82,897, placing it at a higher price point. Bajaj's CT 110X, priced at ₹74,930, and Platina 110, priced at ₹75,797, are other alternatives for buyers prioritising commuter practicality and ride comfort.

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