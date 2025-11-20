2026 Triumph Street Triple 765 RX and Moto2 editions unveiled

Triumph has introduced two new Street Triple versions, the RX and the Moto2 Edition, in the European market. Both are track-focused upgrades of the RS and feature race-derived hardware, revised ergonomics and exclusive styling. The Moto2 Edition is limited to 1,000 units worldwide, while the RX will be on sale for one year.

Two new versions with different goals

The RX is aimed at riders who want a more committed, track-oriented package. Whereas the Moto2 Edition targets collectors with its limited global allocation and numbered hardware. However, both motorcycles share the RS platform, adding sportier ergonomics, premium suspension and distinct visual identities.

Track-oriented upgrades

Both models use the same 765 cc engine as the Street Triple RS, producing 128.2 bhp and 80 Nm. The core focus is on handling and rider position.

They now get fully adjustable Ohlins NIX30 front forks with 115 mm travel and an Ohlins STX40 piggyback rear shock with 131.2 mm travel. Clip-on handlebars replace the regular bar to create a more committed, forward-leaning posture. Brembo Stylema front callipers and a Brembo MCS master cylinder handle braking duties. Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 tyres are fitted as standard to improve grip on track.

The electronics package includes ABS Track mode, Optimised Cornering ABS, traction control and Triumph Shift Assist for clutchless shifting. Both variants come with a 5-inch TFT display, and the Moto2 Edition adds its own start-up graphic and a numbered billet top yoke.

Triumph Street Triple 765 RX edition

The RX badge has made a comeback in the Street Triple family. This time, it focuses on sharper ergonomics and race-inspired hardware. Its design highlights include:

Precision-machined upper yoke

Laser-etched RX silencer logo

RX-branded performance seat

Matt Aluminium Silver paint with Diablo Red subframe and wheels

Styling cues inspired by the earlier Street Triple 675 RX

Triumph Street Triple 765 Moto2 edition

The Moto2 Edition features unique collector's style branding and components, including:

An individual number on a billet-machined top yoke.

Carbon fibre side panels, mudguard, belly pan and silencer end cap

Moto2-embossed seat

Clear-lens tail-lamp

Laser-etched Moto2 silencer logo

Mineral Grey and Crystal White paint with Performance Yellow accents

Dedicated Moto2 TFT start-up screen

The 2026 Triumph Street Triple 765 Moto2 gets 'Moto2' embossed at multiple places.

Motorsport pedigree and engineering feedback loop

Triumph supplies the 765-class engine to the FIM Moto2 World Championship. The company highlights race mileage and development data gathered in Moto2, including race lap records and top speeds in the championship, as part of the rationale for transferring track-tested durability and tuning to its production triples. Triumph says that learnings from racing help refine throttle response, durability and engine mapping used on road bikes.

Technology and rider assistance

Both models use a 5-inch TFT display with a cleaner interface.

Cornering ABS and traction control work through an IMU.

Shift Assist is standard.

Availability

Triumph has revealed only UK pricing so far.

The Triumph Street Triple 765 RX starts from £12,895 with deliveries commencing from January 2026. On the other hand, the Moto2 Edition starts from £14,495. The deliveries for the collector's edition motorbike will commence in April 2026. However, there is no official word on an India launch timeline or pricing from the manufacturer as yet.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: