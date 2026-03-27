2026 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 grows sportier; prices start at 2.49 lakh

Royal Enfield has launched the 2026 Guerrilla 450 in India, with prices starting from ₹2,49,194 for the new entry-level Apex trim and going up to ₹2,72,479 (both ex-showroom) for the top-spec Flash variant. The streetbike continues to be based on the Sherpa 450 engine, which also underpins the Himalayan 450 , and carries a range of updates for the latest model year.

With the 2026 update, the Guerrilla 450 lineup has been expanded to include a new entry-level trim, called Apex, priced between ₹2,49,194 and ₹2,56,387 (both ex-showroom). This is a sportier, more aggressive iteration of the roadster, and it features lowered and repositioned aluminium handlebars for a more forward-leaning riding triangle.

Variant Colourway Price (ex-showroom Chennai) APEX APEX Red ₹ 2,49,194 APEX APEX Black ₹ 2,56,387 APEX APEX Green ₹ 2,56,387 Dash Twilight Blue ₹ 2,49,194 Dash Shadow Ash ₹ 2,67,116 Dash Smoke Silver ₹ 2,67,116 Dash Peix Bronze ₹ 2,67,116 Flash Brava Blue ₹ 2,72,479

The Guerrilla 450 Apex comes with 17-inch Vredestein Centuro ST road-biased tyres that should provide better grip and on-road performance when compared to the chunkier units on the older model

This is paired with new, road-biased 17-inch Vredestein Centuro ST tyres that are claimed to perform well in the wet or low-friction conditions. Compared to the chunkier units on the older model, this will translate to better on-road performance and more grip, which should enhance its overall riding dynamics and suit its street-focused DNA.

Riding modes have been tweaked for refinement and add a mode retention function that allows the rider to seamlessly switch and retain the last selected mode across ignition cycles.

These are combined with styling updates such as a sculpted rear cowl and a colour-coded front cowl to add to the Guerrilla 450’s sporty credentials.

2026 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: Updates to existing variants

The existing Flash and Dash variants get improved CEAT GRIPP XL RE tyres for better grip on the wet

The existing Flash and Dash variants are now equipped with CEAT GRIPP XL RE tyres, which feature an improved compound and revised tread pattern for more grip in wet conditions. The Dash variant adds a new Twilight Blue colour scheme alongside complementary handguards and a headlight grille.

All variants retain the 4-inch Tripper dash TFT display, offering Google Maps-powered navigation and smartphone connectivity.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: Powertrain and hardware

The Guerrilla 450 continues with the 452cc Sherpa engine that produces 39.5 bhp and 40 Nm of torque

Powering the Guerrilla 450 is the same 452 cc, single-cylinder engine, producing 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a six-speed gearbox and continues to serve as a stressed member within the chassis.

The Sherpa 450 engine is housed within a steel twin-spar frame, suspended by 43 mm telescopic front forks and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels, fitted with a 310 mm front disc gripped by a two-piston caliper and a 270 mm rear disc with a single-piston caliper, supported by dual-channel ABS.

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