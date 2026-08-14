2026 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 launched in India; Prices start from 3.58 Lakh

Royal Enfield has updated the Continental GT 650 with a handful of upgrades. The revised cafe racer is available in four colour options, with prices starting at ₹3,58,427 (ex-showroom). The Continental GT 650 now gets a black-painted instrument cowl, giving the area around the analogue-digital instrument cluster a darker finish. It also receives new LED indicators and a USB Type-C fast-charging port.

Four colour options

The updated Continental GT 650 is offered in four colour options. Rocker Red is priced at ₹3,58,427 and now gets a blacked-out engine, exhaust and cast alloy wheels. British Racing Green costs ₹3,58,427 and continues with a polished engine and traditional spoke wheels.

The Apex Grey is priced at ₹3,80,921 and comes with the blacked-out engine and cast alloy wheels, while the Mr Clean costs ₹3,87,667 and retains the polished engine and spoke wheels.

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Same mechanical package

There are no mechanical changes announced with this update. The motorcycle continues to use a steel tubular double-cradle frame developed with Harris Performance, along with telescopic front forks and gas-charged twin rear shock absorbers.

The motorcycle continues with Royal Enfield's 648cc parallel-twin engine, which produces 47 hp at 7,150 rpm and 52.3 Nm at 5,250 rpm. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox.

The Continental GT 650 remains one of the few modern motorcycles in the Indian market built around the cafe racer format. Its design includes a sculpted fuel tank, rear-set riding position and a low-set profile inspired by cafe racers from the 1950s and 1960s. The updated Continental GT 650 is available at Royal Enfield dealerships across India from August 14, 2026.

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