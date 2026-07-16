2026 Royal Enfield Classic 350 launched at 1.87 lakh, now gets slipper clutch and USB Type-C charger

Royal Enfield has updated the 2026 Classic 350 with two new rider-focused features aimed at improving everyday usability without altering the motorcycle's iconic design. The updates include the addition of an assist and slipper clutch as well as a USB Type-C fast charging port.

The updated Classic 350 is now available across all dual-channel ABS variants at authorised Royal Enfield dealerships. Prices start at ₹1,87,434 (ex-showroom), and the motorcycle continues to be offered in nine colour options. The new features will be offered from the Madras Red variant onwards, which starts at ₹1.95 lakh ex-showroom.

Assist and slipper clutch improves rideability

The biggest mechanical update to the 2026 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is the inclusion of an assist and slipper clutch. The new system reduces clutch lever effort, making the motorcycle easier to ride in stop-and-go traffic while also reducing fatigue during long-distance touring. We have already experienced this clutch on the Meteor 350, and it made a huge impact on rideability.

The slipper function also helps prevent rear wheel hop during aggressive downshifts, allowing for smoother gear changes and improving rider confidence across different riding conditions.

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USB Type-C charging added

Royal Enfield has also equipped the Classic 350 with a USB Type-C fast charging port. The addition allows riders to charge smartphones and other compatible devices while on the move, making the motorcycle more practical for both daily commuting and touring.

Engine remains unchanged

Mechanically, the Classic 350 remains unchanged. It continues to be powered by the familiar 349cc, single-cylinder, air-oil cooled J-series engine. The motor is known for its smooth power delivery, strong low-end torque and relaxed characteristics.

The engine is paired with a five-speed gearbox and continues to offer the easy-going riding experience that has made the Classic 350 one of Royal Enfield's best-selling motorcycles.

The motorcycle also retains its upright riding posture, well-balanced chassis and dual-channel ABS setup on the applicable variants.

Design stays true to the Classic's heritage

Apart from the new features, there are no visual changes to the 2026 Classic 350. It continues with the same retro-inspired styling, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, signature round headlamp and chrome detailing that have defined the Classic lineup over the years.

Royal Enfield says the latest updates are intended to add modern convenience while preserving the motorcycle's timeless appeal and character.

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