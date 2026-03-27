2026 KTM 890 Adventure R Rally revealed, gets Red Bull-inspired livery

The company states that the rally version of the KTM 890 Adventure R has been built for riders who require rally-tuned, professional-grade suspension and ergonomics straight from the factory. Designed for difficult terrains, it utilises specialised hardware to ensure high-performance capabilities.

KTM 890 Adventure R Rally: Suspension

One of the core aspects of the KTM 890 Adventure R Rally is its WP Pro Components suspension, which features race technology derived from professional competition programs. A lightweight WP Xplor Pro fork with Cone Valve technology is paired with a matching rear shock to provide 270 mm of travel. The setup offers damping and bottoming resistance while maintaining a controlled feel at high speeds. Even when carrying a passenger or heavy luggage, the bike is engineered to remain composed and comfortable over long distances.

KTM 890 Adventure R Rally: Engine and Power

The KTM 890 Adventure R Rally is powered by a 889 cc parallel-twin engine that produces 104.55 bhp and 100 Nm of torque. In addition to that, the adventure-rally bike is equipped with an advanced electronics suite, including off-road ABS, Motor Slip Regulation and multiple ride modes, including Rally Mode, among others. The settings can be adjusted through a 5-inch TFT display that also features integrated navigation and connectivity. The physical design further emphasises its racing heritage with a Red Bull-inspired livery and an Akrapovič slip-on exhaust.

Also Read: KTM 690 Rally production-ready version spied in Europe

The Austrian automaker further includes a premium manufacturer's warranty that provides up to four years of coverage. This comes on the back of another rally bike being spotted recently. It is expected to be a 690cc Rally bike in the making, considering the way it has been shaped. The launch of the 890 Adventure R Rally and the spotting of the other rally bike, which is expected to be a mid-size adventure bike, signal towards the rally lineup which the Austrian automaker is gradually stacking. The mid-size adventure bike is expected to have similar features as the 690 Enduro R, but be more skewed towards rallying rather than daily driving and mild adventure.

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