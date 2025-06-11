2026 KTM 450 Rally Replica unveiled, is limited to just 150 units

KTM has pulled the covers off the 2026 edition of its ultimate off-road machine – the 450 Rally Replica. True to its name, this motorcycle is a near-exact replica of KTM's dominant Dakar Rally race bike, built for riders who seek uncompromising performance in the harshest rally conditions. Whether it's rocky terrain, desert dunes, or high-speed stages, the Rally Replica has been engineered to conquer it all with factory-level precision.

Built with Purpose: Dakar DNA in Every Detail

The 2026 KTM 450 Rally Replica mirrors the brand’s Dakar race bike in both form and function. Upfront, a vertically stacked LED headlamp is housed within a clear rally cowl that doubles as a wind visor. Behind it sits a newly designed carbon-fibre navigation tower, capable of accommodating a traditional paper roadbook or a digital display.

KTM is using an up-swept Akrapovic exhaust for the 450 Rally Replica

The cockpit features a single-piece tubular handlebar, billet triple clamps, and multiple control switches for rally navigation. The bike rides on a laser-cut, hand-welded chassis, suspended by premium 48mm WP XACT Pro closed-cartridge forks and a fully adjustable rear monoshock, both tuned for long-distance cross-country competition.

Powertrain and Performance

At the heart of the Rally Replica is an all-new 450cc SOHC fuel-injected single-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed gearbox. While official power figures are yet to be disclosed, KTM has focused on efficiency and cooling by fitting dual radiators, replacing the previous single-radiator setup. A lightweight Akrapovič titanium exhaust system ensures race-spec performance while keeping weight down.

Rally-Ready Components

The 450 Rally Replica is equipped for endurance with three fuel tanks (two in front, one rear), offering a total capacity of approximately 34.5 litres, essential for multi-stage racing. KTM’s focus on rider comfort and efficiency is evident in its aerodynamically tuned fairing that minimizes turbulence and fatigue. The integrated rally dashboard includes vital warning lights and mounting points for advanced navigation systems.

There is a bash plate, knobby tyres and three fuel tanks.

Braking duties are handled by a 300 mm disc up front and a 240 mm disc at the rear, giving the bike excellent stopping power when descending steep trails or navigating technical sections.

Exclusivity and Price

For 2025, KTM will produce only 100 units of the 450 Rally Replica, priced at $40,000 USD (around ₹33.38 lakh, excluding taxes). For 2026, production will be expanded slightly to 150 units, still maintaining its exclusive appeal for professional riders and serious enthusiasts.

