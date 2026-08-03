2026 KTM 390 Adventure spotted at dealership in new Ebony Black colour option

The 2026 KTM 390 Adventure has been spotted at dealerships in a new Ebony Black colour scheme, expanding the bike’s colour lineup beyond the existing Ceramic White and Electronic Orange options. The 2026 KTM Adventure 390 has been spotted in a video going viral uploaded by a user on YouTube.

In the video, the motorcycle is first seen under wraps, but later the wraps are removed to reveal the new colour option. The Ebony Black shade brings a more muted look to the KTM 390 Adventure. It uses a black and grey finish that stands apart from the brighter and more aggressive colours offered at launch. That matters because the original palette leaned towards bolder styling, which may not suit riders who prefer a calmer and more understated appearance.

Also Read : Next-gen KTM 790 Adventure spotted testing, gets new design and more

Subtle KTM orange highlights remain

With this addition, KTM now has a third colour option for the 2026 model. The new shade gives the bike a more subtle visual identity without changing its hardware or equipment list. In the new colourway, the manufacturer has added a dark bronze shade alongside the black to give it a contrast. Moreover, there is also an outline given to the KTM branding on the tank, highlighting the brand logo with the iconic KTM orange-coloured pinstripe.

The new colourway also suggests KTM is still actively updating the model after the mechanical revision that came with the 2026 refresh. For riders who were waiting for a less flashy option, the Ebony Black variant fills that gap.

Also Read : KTM 390 Adventure with 350cc engine Review: More Affordable, Less Exciting?

Engine and hardware

There are no changes under the skin. The 2026 update brought a downsized 349cc engine to meet the new GST 2.0 norms. The single-cylinder motor develops 40.43bhp and 33.5Nm of torque.

The rest of the motorcycle’s setup remains familiar. It continues to use a WP Apex inverted fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The bike rides on a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheel combination, and both ends use tubeless tyres.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: