2026 KTM 250 Duke launched in 2 new colours, priced at 2.14 lakh

KTM has refreshed the 250 Duke lineup in India with two new paint schemes, Silver Metallic Grey and Slate Grey. While the update is limited to cosmetic changes, the new shades give the motorcycle a noticeably different vibe. Compared to KTM’s typically bold and high contrast colours, these options feel more understated and subtle. The 250 Duke will continue to be offered in Ebony Black, Electronic Orange and Atlantic Blue as well.

The company has not made any price revisions. This means that the 250 Duke continues to sell at a price of ₹2,13,618 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

With the addition of the two new finishes, the streetfighter is now available in five colours. The Silver Metallic Grey gets a darker centre section on the fuel tank, muted grey side panels and restrained graphics, resulting in a cleaner and more grown-up look. It is likely to attract riders who appreciate the Duke’s sharp styling but prefer a less attention-grabbing presence. The Slate Grey, meanwhile, blends grey tones with KTM’s signature orange accents, striking a balance between being low-key and sporty.

Mechanically, the motorcycle remains unchanged. It is powered by the same 249 cc, single cylinder engine paired with a six speed gearbox. The motor produces 31 PS at 9,250 rpm and 25 Nm at 7,250 rpm, offering strong mid range performance that suits both city rides and spirited runs.

The equipment list stays the same as before. The 250 Duke continues with a TFT display, full LED lighting, ride by wire throttle and a Supermoto ABS mode. The bike is built around a trellis frame, suspended by 43 mm upside down front forks and a rear monoshock with 10 step preload adjustability. Braking is handled by a 320 mm disc at the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear.

