2026 KTM 1390 Super Duke RR TRACK unveiled as most powerful KTM ever, limited to 100 units

KTM has taken the wraps off what it calls its most extreme production machine yet – the 2026 KTM 1390 Super Duke RR TRACK. Designed exclusively for racetrack use, this limited-run motorcycle pushes performance boundaries with a no-compromise approach to weight, power and handling.

Limited to just 100 units worldwide, the 1390 Super Duke RR TRACK is not road legal and has been engineered to comply strictly with FIM racetrack regulations. It also marks the first time KTM has introduced a track-only model under the Super Duke banner.

At its core sits a 1,350 cc V-twin engine producing 202 PS and 151 Nm, paired with a 6-speed transmission. This makes it the most powerful production motorcycle ever built by the brand. The engine is complemented by a full titanium Akrapovič Evolution Line exhaust system, further enhancing performance and reducing weight.

Weight-saving has been a major focus. Built at KTM’s Mattighofen headquarters, the RR TRACK is 9 kg lighter than the 1390 Super Duke RR and a significant 20 kg lighter than the standard Super Duke R. The bike tips the scales at 177 kg (without fuel). This has been achieved through extensive use of carbon fibre bodywork, forged magnesium wheels, titanium fasteners and a stripped-down electronics package.

The chassis is equally race-focused. It features a chromium-molybdenum steel trellis frame with a cast aluminium and carbon subframe. Suspension duties are handled by top-spec WP PRO components, including a WP PRO 8548 closed cartridge front fork and WP PRO 8750 rear shock, both fully adjustable for compression, rebound and preload.

Braking performance is taken care of by a Superbike-spec Brembo setup, featuring twin GP4 MS monobloc calipers biting onto 320 mm front discs, along with a 240 mm rear disc. The motorcycle rides on Michelin Power Performance slick tyres, underscoring its track-only intent.

Dimensionally, the bike features an 860 mm seat height, a 1,491 mm wheelbase, and a 17.5-litre fuel tank. Ground clearance stands at 109 mm, further highlighting its low-slung, aggressive stance.

With its extreme focus on lap times, reduced weight and premium components, the 2026 KTM 1390 Super Duke RR TRACK is built for serious track enthusiasts. Availability is expected to begin in May 2026 through select KTM dealers globally.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: