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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers 2026 Ktm 1390 Super Duke Rr Revealed: Lighter, Sharper, Limited To 350 Units

2026 KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE RR revealed: Lighter, sharper, limited to 350 Units

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 15 Apr 2026, 13:39 pm
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  • KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE RR features an 11 kg weight reduction, enhanced chassis stiffness, and high-end components, maintaining the 1350 cc LC8 V-twin engine while adding new tech features

KTM has launched the 2026 1390 SUPER DUKE RR, a performance-focused version of its naked motorcycle, limited to 350 units.
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KTM has unveiled the 2026 1390 SUPER DUKE RR, a more focused and lighter version of its flagship naked motorcycle. Limited to just 350 units globally, the RR sits at the very top of KTM’s street range and builds on the existing 1390 SUPER DUKE R with a clear emphasis on performance-oriented changes rather than a complete overhaul.

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At its core, the RR follows a familiar approach. It takes the standard motorcycle and refines key areas such as weight, chassis setup, and component quality to improve how the bike behaves when pushed harder. The overall intent is straightforward, make an already aggressive naked motorcycle sharper and more precise without changing its fundamental character.

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11 kg weight reduction

One of the biggest changes is the claimed 11 kg weight saving over the standard SUPER DUKE R. This has been achieved through the use of carbon fibre components and lighter hardware across the motorcycle.

In practical terms, this reduction should improve agility, make direction changes quicker, and help the bike feel more responsive, especially in fast riding conditions.

KTM unveils the 2026 1390 SUPER DUKE RR, a performance-oriented motorcycle with a refined chassis and reduced weight.

Revised chassis setup

KTM has also worked on the chassis, increasing stiffness to improve stability. This usually comes into play when riding at higher speeds or under hard braking and acceleration, where a more rigid setup can offer better feedback and control.

Engine remains familiar

Powering the RR is the same 1350 cc LC8 V-twin engine, now producing 193 PS and 145 Nm. It also features CAMSHIFT technology, which is designed to optimise performance across the rev range rather than focusing only on peak output.

An Akrapovič titanium slip-on exhaust is included as standard.

Upgraded cycle parts

The RR comes equipped with high-end components across the board. Suspension duties are handled by WP PRO components, offering full adjustability and a more track-oriented setup.

It rides on forged wheels wrapped in Michelin Power GP tyres, while braking is managed by Brembo HyPure Sport calipers.

Updated electronics package

A new 8.8-inch TFT display debuts on the RR, adding features like a laptimer and telemetry in Track Mode. KTM has also introduced a new “Beast Mode", alongside the usual suite of rider aids and electronic systems.

Functional design tweaks

Visually, the changes are subtle but functional. The addition of winglets near the fuel tank is intended to improve front-end stability under acceleration. There’s also a revised headlight design and updated colour scheme to distinguish it from the standard model.

Availability

The 2026 KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE RR is expected to be available internationally from April to May 2026. With production limited to 350 units, it will remain a niche offering within KTM’s lineup.

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First Published Date: 15 Apr 2026, 13:39 pm IST
TAGS: KTM KTM India 1390 Super Duke R
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