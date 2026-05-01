Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers 2026 Keeway V302c Vs Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Spec Comparison: Engine, Features, Price

2026 Keeway V302C vs Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 spec comparison: engine, features, price

By: Saptak Bardhan
Updated on: 01 May 2026, 11:17 am
Follow us on:

The Keeway V302C offers a more powerful V-twin engine and modern features for 4.22 lakh, while the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 provides traditional styling and higher torque at 2.23 lakh.

2026 Keeway V302C vs Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 spec comparison
View Personalised Offers on
Keeway V302C
Check Offers

The bobber segment in the motorcycling world has been around for more than a century now, with its roots tracing back to the mid-1920s. The segment continues to grow into prominence in the budget-friendly space with the likes of Jawa 42 Bobber, Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350, Jawa Perak and Keeway V302C, among others. The Hungarian automaker, Keeway, recently updated its bobber bike, the V302C. Let’s see how it fares against the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350:

Limited Time Deals on Popular bikes

Revolt Motors RV400
₹ 1.4 Lakhs Onwards
Grab Offer Now
TVS iQube
₹ 1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor
₹ 1.55 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Ather Energy 450x
₹ 1.5 - 1.8 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Hero XPulse 200 4V
₹ 1.4 - 1.55 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Ather Energy 450S
₹ 84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now

Keeway V302C vs Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350: Engine

The 2026 Keeway V302C is powered by a 298cc V-twin, liquid-cooled, eight-valve, single overhead camshaft engine producing 29 bhp and 26.5 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Hero Splendor Plus
Engine Icon97.2 cc Mileage Icon70 kmpl
₹ 74,902 - 77,437
Compare View Offers
Keeway V302C
Engine Icon298 cc Mileage Icon37.03 kmpl
₹ 4.22 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Engine Icon647.95 cc Mileage Icon25 kmpl
₹ 3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 650
Engine Icon647.95 cc Mileage Icon21.45 kmpl
₹ 3.61 - 3.75 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Bullet 650
Engine Icon 647.95 cc
₹ 3.40 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
Engine Icon648.0 cc Mileage Icon25 kmpl
₹ 3.99 - 4.32 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350, on the other hand, is powered by a 349cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke, electronically fuel-injected air-oil cooled J-platform engine producing 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed gearbox.

While the former produces approximately 9 bhp more than the latter, the V302C has marginally less torque than the Goan Classic 350.

Keeway V302C vs Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350: Features and Hardware

The Keeway V302C is equipped with features, including a digital instrument display, full LED lighting, and a single-piece saddle seat. The bobber from the Hungarian automaker gets a telescopic front fork and dual rear shock absorbers for suspension. The braking duties are managed by a 300 mm front disc brake and a 240 mm rear disc brake, supported by dual-channel ABS.

Also Read : BMW M 1000 RR, S 1000 RR Get Exclusive M2-Inspired Editions in South Africa

The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is equipped with features, including an all-LED lighting package, an analogue speedometer with a digital display, ape hanger handlebars, and a single-seat setup with a detachable pillion seat, among others. The braking duties are managed by a 300 mm fixed disc with a twin-piston floating calliper and a 270 mm disc with a single piston floating calliper, supported by dual-channel ABS.

Keeway V302C vs Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350: Price

The 2026 Keeway V302C has been priced at 4.22 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 has been priced at 2.23 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 01 May 2026, 11:17 am IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS