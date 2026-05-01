2026 Keeway V302C vs Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 spec comparison: engine, features, price

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The bobber segment in the motorcycling world has been around for more than a century now, with its roots tracing back to the mid-1920s. The segment continues to grow into prominence in the budget-friendly space with the likes of Jawa 42 Bobber, Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350, Jawa Perak and Keeway V302C, among others. The Hungarian automaker, Keeway, recently updated its bobber bike, the V302C. Let’s see how it fares against the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350:
The 2026 Keeway V302C is powered by a 298cc V-twin, liquid-cooled, eight-valve, single overhead camshaft engine producing 29 bhp and 26.5 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox.
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350, on the other hand, is powered by a 349cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke, electronically fuel-injected air-oil cooled J-platform engine producing 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed gearbox.
While the former produces approximately 9 bhp more than the latter, the V302C has marginally less torque than the Goan Classic 350.
The Keeway V302C is equipped with features, including a digital instrument display, full LED lighting, and a single-piece saddle seat. The bobber from the Hungarian automaker gets a telescopic front fork and dual rear shock absorbers for suspension. The braking duties are managed by a 300 mm front disc brake and a 240 mm rear disc brake, supported by dual-channel ABS.
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The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is equipped with features, including an all-LED lighting package, an analogue speedometer with a digital display, ape hanger handlebars, and a single-seat setup with a detachable pillion seat, among others. The braking duties are managed by a 300 mm fixed disc with a twin-piston floating calliper and a 270 mm disc with a single piston floating calliper, supported by dual-channel ABS.
The 2026 Keeway V302C has been priced at ₹4.22 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 has been priced at ₹2.23 lakh (ex-showroom).
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