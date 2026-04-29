2026 Keeway V302C launched in India at 4.22 lakh, gets new colour option

Hungarian automaker Keeway has launched the 2026 V302C with a new colour option of yellow, priced at ₹4.22 lakh. The new Yellow colour option will be offered alongside the red and black, which were available previously as well. The company still boasts two more products in its portfolio, apart from the V302C, including SR 125 and SR 250 .

2026 Keeway V302C: Engine

Mechanically, the bike remains unchanged, with the 2026 Keeway V302C being powered by a 298cc V-twin, liquid-cooled, eight-valve, single overhead camshaft engine producing 29 bhp and 26.5 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox. It is one of the most affordable bikes equipped with a V-twin engine in the Indian market.

2026 Keeway V302C: Dimensions

The only major change when it comes to the Keeway V302C was the introduction of the new Yellow colour. Apart from that, the bike remains majorly the same with the 2026 Keeway V302C measuring 2,120 mm in length, 836 mm in width and 1,050 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 1,420 mm. Additionally, the 300cc bike gets a ground clearance of 158 mm and a seat height of 690 mm. Not only that, but the bike further gets a fuel tank capacity of 15 litres.

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2026 Keeway V302C: Features

The feature list remains unchanged, with the Keeway V302C boasting a digital instrument display, full LED lighting, and a single-piece saddle, among others. Additionally, the hardware remains consistent, utilising a telescopic front fork and dual rear shock absorbers for suspension. Moreover, the braking duties are managed by a 300 mm front disc brake and a 240 mm rear disc brake, supported by dual-channel ABS. The 300cc bike further gets cast alloy wheels.

2026 Keeway V302C: Price

The price of the 2026 Keeway V302C has been set at ₹4.22 lakh (ex-showroom), up slightly from the previous price of ₹3.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The previous price was set after Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI) passed on the GST benefits to customers, bringing the price down from its initial price of ₹4.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

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