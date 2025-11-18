Kawasaki Z1100 takes flagship supernaked status in India: 5 key highlights

After having discontinued the Z1000 in India, Kawasaki has returned with another large-capacity supernaked for its domestic lineup. The Kawasaki Z1100 is priced at ₹12.79 lakh (ex-showroom), taking its seat as the flagship naked motorcycle from the Japanese brand. It carries over the aggressive Sugomi design philosophy while employing a more powerful inline-four engine within an updated chassis, rounded off by modern riding tech aimed at riders seeking performance and everyday rideability.

Kawasaki Z1100: At a glance

Specification Details Engine type 1,099cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four Power output 136hp at 9,000rpm Torque 113Nm at 7,600rpm Gearbox 6-speed unit with Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS) Cooling system Liquid-cooled Frame type Aluminium frame (shared with Ninja 1100SX) Kerb weight 221kg Tyres Dunlop Sportmax Q5A (120/70-ZR17 front, 190/50-ZR17 rear) Suspension Fully adjustable Showa units (front and rear) Brakes Brembo radial-mount monobloc calipers

Updated 1,099cc inline-four engine

The Kawasaki Z1100 is powered by a 1,099 cc liquid-cooled inline-four motor derived from the Ninja 1100SX, offering a step up in displacement and output over the Z1000. The engine delivers 136 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 7,600 rpm, paired with a six-speed gearbox and Kawasaki Quick Shifter for clutchless shifts. This is encased within an aluminium frame shared with the Ninja 1100SX, making for a 221 kg kerb weight.

Sugomi-inspired design presence

The Z1100 continues to wear the muscular Sugomi design that has long defined Kawasaki's powerful streetfighters

The Z1100 continues the aggressive Sugomi design DNA that has long defined Kawasaki’s supernaked series. It features a twin-pod LED headlamp cowl with a sculpted fuel tank that leads down to an angular tail section to create a compact yet muscular form. The motorcycle features a forward-biased stance, with a ready-to-launch posture typical of the Sugomi aesthetic. With this, Kawasaki caters to riders who want an assertive, purposeful design rather than a plain, minimalist look.

Advanced electronics and rider aids

Kawasaki has fitted its latest electronic package with a five-axis IMU aiding various safety and performance systems. Features include three levels of traction control, two power modes, cruise control, a bidirectional quickshifter and dual-channel ABS. Riders can access these functions via the new 5-inch TFT cluster that supports Bluetooth connectivity for navigation, call alerts, and smartphone-linked features.

Fully adjustable suspension and performance-oriented braking setup

The twin-tube aluminium frame is suspended by fully adjustable Showa-sourced units at both ends. Stopping power at the front is managed by 4-pot Brembo radial-mount monobloc calipers biting on twin 310 mm floating discs. The rear gets a 260 mm disc with a single-piston caliper. The Z1100 rides on Dunlop Sportmax Q5A tyres, sized 120/70-ZR17 at the front and 190/50-ZR17 at the rear.

Model positioning and segment rivals

The Kawasaki Z1100 is offered in a single Metallic Gray colour for the Indian market with no other variants available. It sits in the premium litre-class naked bike segment, pitted against the likes of the Honda CB1000 Hornet SP, which carries a higher price tag at ₹13.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Kawasaki’s strategic pricing gives it a leverage for riders considering a flagship-level inline-four streetfighter without stepping above the ₹13-lakh mark.

