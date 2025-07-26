2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 unveiled internationally. Here's what the new model packs..

Kawasaki has officially taken the wraps off the 2026 Versys 650 , the popular middleweight sport-tourer in the European markets. The 2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 is a go-to option for riders seeking long-distance comfort without compromising agility. While the mechanicals remain untouched, the new model year brings a fresh splash of colour and enhanced tech to the table.

Kawasaki is also expected to introduce the 2026 Versys 650 to Indian shores by later this year. While prices haven’t been officially disclosed, a marginal hike over the current model can be expected.

2026 Kawasaki Versys 650: Refreshed design

For 2026, Kawasaki has updated the Versys 650 purely in terms of aesthetics. The bike is now available in three new vibrant colour options—Blue, Red, and the brand’s signature Green. The design carries forward its signature sharp styling, inspired by the larger Versys 1100, including twin-LED headlights, a pronounced beak, a muscular fuel tank, and a compact tail section.

2026 Kawasaki Versys 650: Engine and chassis

Under the fairing, the Versys 650 continues to be powered by a tried-and-true 649cc, liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder engine that develops 66bhp and 61Nm of torque. The powerplant is paired with a six-speed gearbox and remains Euro-5 compliant, delivering strong mid-range performance and excellent touring refinement. The chassis comprises a steel frame suspended by a USD front fork and a rear monoshock, offering a balanced ride both on highways and twisty roads.

2026 Kawasaki Versys 650: Features and rider aids

Riders will appreciate the 4.3-inch TFT display, which offers crisp readability and Bluetooth connectivity via Kawasaki’s Rideology app. This system also supports voice commands when paired with compatible devices, adding a modern touch to long-distance riding. Other key features include all-LED lighting and Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC) as standard for added safety.

2026 Kawasaki Versys 650: Touring-ready ergonomics

The Versys 650 continues to cater to touring enthusiasts with its upright riding position, comfortable seat, and an adjustable windscreen designed to deflect wind and reduce fatigue. Kawasaki also offers a range of factory accessories, including panniers, a top box, and the "one-key system" for added convenience. For those seeking more, the bike will also be available in Tourer, Tourer Plus, and Grand-Tourer Editions, each tailored with additional equipment straight from the factory.

