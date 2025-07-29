2026 Kawasaki Versys 650: Here are 5 things to know about the India-bound sport tourer

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Kawasaki unveiled the 2026 iteration of its highly regarded Versys 650 recently in the European market, refreshing the versatile middleweight sport-tourer. While the core mechanical package remains unchanged, the new model year introduces cosmetic upgrades and a tech refresh that keeps the bike modern and relevant.
The 2026 Versys 650 is expected to arrive in India by late 2025, with a slight premium over the outgoing model. Here are five key highlights of the 2026 Kawasaki Versys 650:
Aesthetic updates lead the list of changes for 2026. The Versys 650 now comes in three striking new paint schemes: Blue, Red, and Kawasaki’s signature Green. The overall design stays true to its sporty yet purposeful touring DNA, with features like twin LED headlights, a beak-like front fairing, a muscular fuel tank, and a compact rear tail. These updates lend a sharper, more premium look, drawing inspiration from its bigger sibling, the Versys 1100.
Mechanically, the 2026 Versys 650 retains the tried-and-tested 649cc, parallel-twin engine, producing 66 bhp and 61 Nm of torque. Mated to a six-speed gearbox and compliant with Euro-5 emission norms, the motor continues to deliver smooth and accessible power, especially in the mid-range. The steel frame, paired with a USD front fork and monoshock rear suspension, ensures a composed ride across diverse terrain, be it highways or winding backroads.
Technology sees a notable bump this year. The bike is equipped with a 4.3-inch TFT display offering crisp visuals and Bluetooth connectivity through Kawasaki’s Rideology app. Riders can access phone notifications, turn-by-turn navigation, and even voice commands (via compatible devices), making it more touring-friendly in today’s connected world. Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC) and full-LED lighting come as standard, enhancing both safety and modernity.
Comfort remains a priority for the Versys 650, as it continues to offer an upright riding triangle, well-padded seat, and an adjustable windscreen to reduce windblast on longer journeys. These ergonomics make it ideal for both urban commutes and extended tours. Kawasaki also ensures adaptability by offering various accessory packs tailored for different touring needs.
In addition to the standard model, Kawasaki will offer the 2026 Versys 650 in three factory-customised editions: Tourer, Tourer Plus, and Grand Tourer. These variants come equipped with panniers, top boxes, auxiliary lights, and the brand’s “one-key system,” allowing riders to choose a version that best suits their travel style and storage requirements.
Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.