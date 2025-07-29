2026 Kawasaki Versys 650: Here are 5 things to know about the India-bound sport tourer

Kawasaki unveiled the 2026 iteration of its highly regarded Versys 650 recently in the European market, refreshing the versatile middleweight sport-tourer. While the core mechanical package remains unchanged, the new model year introduces cosmetic upgrades and a tech refresh that keeps the bike modern and relevant.

The 2026 Versys 650 is expected to arrive in India by late 2025, with a slight premium over the outgoing model. Here are five key highlights of the 2026 Kawasaki Versys 650: