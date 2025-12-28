Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 1100sx Launched At 14.42 Lakh

2026 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX launched at 14.42 lakh

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 28 Dec 2025, 15:01 pm
Follow us on:

Kawasaki has launched the 2026 Ninja 1100SX in India with a new colour scheme, unchanged hardware, and the same 14.42 lakh price.

The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX gets a new black and gold paint scheme.
View Personalised Offers on
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX
Check Offers

Kawasaki India has rolled out the 2026 Ninja 1100SX in the country at 14.42 lakh (ex-showroom). After bringing in the 2026 Ninja 650 and Versys 650, the brand’s updatedsport-tourer now gets its turn, while remaining mechanically unchanged. What’s new for 2026 is a black and gold colour scheme, replacing the black and green combination that has been closely associated with the Ninja.

2026 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX: Engine and performance

Under the bodywork, nothing has been altered. The Ninja 1100SX still uses the 1,099cc liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine that produces 134 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. Rather than chasing high revs, the engine is tuned for strong mid-range performance, which suits long-distance touring and everyday riding better. It also meets E20 fuel requirements, keeping it in line with current emissions regulations.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Matter Aera
MaxSpeed Icon105 kmph
₹ 1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX
Engine Icon1099 cc Mileage Icon17.85 kmpl
₹ 13.49 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Kawasaki Z1100
Engine Icon1099 cc Mileage Icon17.85 kmpl
₹ 12.79 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Honda CB1000 Hornet SP
Engine Icon1000 cc Mileage Icon17 kmpl
₹ 12.36 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Ducati Monster
Engine Icon937.0 cc Mileage Icon18.9 kmpl
₹ 12.95 - 15.95 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Triumph Street Triple
Engine Icon765 cc Mileage Icon19.2 kmpl
₹ 10.86 - 13.23 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Also Read : Kawasaki Launches 2026 Versys 650 in India; Now Priced at 8.63 Lakh

2026 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX: Specifications

The chassis setup remains familiar as well. The motorcycle is built around an aluminium frame and comes with fully adjustable Showa suspension at both ends. Braking hardware includes Kawasaki-branded Tokico callipers, with dual-channel ABS offered as standard.

2026 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX: Electronics and technology

On the electronics front, the Ninja 1100SX carries forward its rider aids from the previous model. It gets four riding modes, Rain, Road, Sport and Rider, which adjust power delivery, traction control and throttle response. The Rider mode allows riders to customise these settings based on personal preference.

Also Read : MY26 Kawasaki KLX230 launched at 1.99 lakh, gets a price cut of 1.30 lakh

A 4.3-inch TFT screen continues to serve as the instrument cluster and supports smartphone connectivity via Kawasaki’s Rideology app. The layout changes slightly when Rider mode is selected. Other features include a six-axis IMU that enables cornering ABS and traction control, along with a bidirectional quickshifter for clutchless gear changes.

2026 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX: Availability and colours

As with other 2026 Kawasaki models introduced in India, the Ninja 1100SX will be sold alongside the MY25 version. The earlier model remains available in Metallic Carbon Grey and Metallic Diablo Black, giving buyers a choice of colours across two model years.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 28 Dec 2025, 15:01 pm IST
TAGS: kawasaki ninja 1100sx kawasaki ninja 1100sx
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS