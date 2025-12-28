2026 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX launched at 14.42 lakh

Kawasaki India has rolled out the 2026 Ninja 1100SX in the country at ₹14.42 lakh (ex-showroom). After bringing in the 2026 Ninja 650 and Versys 650 , the brand’s updated sport -tourer now gets its turn, while remaining mechanically unchanged. What’s new for 2026 is a black and gold colour scheme, replacing the black and green combination that has been closely associated with the Ninja.

2026 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX: Engine and performance

Under the bodywork, nothing has been altered. The Ninja 1100SX still uses the 1,099cc liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine that produces 134 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. Rather than chasing high revs, the engine is tuned for strong mid-range performance, which suits long-distance touring and everyday riding better. It also meets E20 fuel requirements, keeping it in line with current emissions regulations.

2026 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX: Specifications

The chassis setup remains familiar as well. The motorcycle is built around an aluminium frame and comes with fully adjustable Showa suspension at both ends. Braking hardware includes Kawasaki-branded Tokico callipers, with dual-channel ABS offered as standard.

2026 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX: Electronics and technology

On the electronics front, the Ninja 1100SX carries forward its rider aids from the previous model. It gets four riding modes, Rain, Road, Sport and Rider, which adjust power delivery, traction control and throttle response. The Rider mode allows riders to customise these settings based on personal preference.

A 4.3-inch TFT screen continues to serve as the instrument cluster and supports smartphone connectivity via Kawasaki’s Rideology app. The layout changes slightly when Rider mode is selected. Other features include a six-axis IMU that enables cornering ABS and traction control, along with a bidirectional quickshifter for clutchless gear changes.

2026 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX: Availability and colours

As with other 2026 Kawasaki models introduced in India, the Ninja 1100SX will be sold alongside the MY25 version. The earlier model remains available in Metallic Carbon Grey and Metallic Diablo Black, giving buyers a choice of colours across two model years.

