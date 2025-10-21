Copyright © HT Media Limited
2026 Honda Rebel 500 launched with new colour options. Check details

By: Ayush Chakraborty
Updated on: 21 Oct 2025, 11:31 am
  • The Honda Rebel 500 was launched in India in May 2025 as a premium mid-capacity relaxed cruiser with decent highway performance. 

The Honda Rebel 500 cruiser has been updated for the 2026 model year with new colour options
Honda has updated its Rebel 500 cruiser for the 2026 model year with new colour options to garner a refreshed appeal. This update will apply to the global lineup for now, but is expected to reach Indian shores sometime soon. For 2026, the Japanese middleweight cruiser remains mechanically identical to the current model, continuing with the same engine and power figures, hardware, and tech suite that were offered so far.

The base Honda Rebel 500 gets two new colour options for MY26, which include Pearl Black and Pearl Smoky Gray. The top-spec Rebel 500 SE variant gets a new Pearl Blue shade. The cruiser will be available from January 2026 onwards, starting at a price tag of $6,799 (~ 5.98 lakh) for the base model and $6,999 (~ 6.15 lakh) for the SE.

On our shores, the Rebel 500 is currently priced at 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in a single variant that arrives through the CBU route. The cruiser is sold exclusively from Honda’s BigWing Topline dealerships located in Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Honda Rebel 500: At a glance

CategoryDetails
Model2026 Honda Rebel 500
Launch TimelineGlobal launch in January 2026
India AvailabilityExpected soon via CBU route; currently sold at 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
Price (Global)Base: $6,799 (~ 5.98 lakh) • SE: $6,999 (~ 6.15 lakh)
New Colour OptionsBase: Pearl Black, Pearl Smoky Gray • SE: Pearl Blue
Engine471 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin, 8-valve DOHC
Power & Torque45.5 bhp @ 8,500 rpm, 43.3 Nm @ 6,000 rpm
Transmission6-speed gearbox
Chassis & SuspensionTubular steel frame, telescopic front forks, twin Showa rear shocks
BrakesFront: 296 mm disc • Rear: 240 mm disc • Dual-channel ABS
Dealership Network (India)Honda BigWing Topline: Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru

Honda Rebel 500: Specifications and hardware

The Honda Rebel 500 derives its power from a 471 cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin that gets paired with a 6-speed gearbox. This 8-valve DOHC unit makes 45.5 bhp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 43.3 Nm at 6,000 rpm, with power delivery tuned for good low and mid-range grunt.

The cruiser is built around a tubular steel frame held up by telescopic forks at the front and dual rear shock absorbers sourced from Showa. Braking performance comes from a 296 mm front disc and a 240 mm disc at the rear, supported by dual-channel ABS.

With the Rebel 500’s launch, Honda entered the premium mid-capacity cruiser segment in India, with the aim to tap into the demand for relaxed, city-friendly motorcycles that also offer adequate highway performance.

First Published Date: 21 Oct 2025, 11:31 am IST
TAGS: Honda Honda Rebel 500 cruiser
