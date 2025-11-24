2026 Honda CB750 Hornet gets a new E-clutch; Will it come to India?

The 2026 Honda CB750 Hornet has been unveiled in international markets. Although pricing for the motorcycle has not been announced, the updated CB750 Hornet is defined by a refreshed colour palette and the addition of the company’s new E-Clutch system. While these updates mark the biggest changes for the coming year, the motorcycle’s core mechanical package remains unchanged.

For 2026, the CB750 Hornet is being offered in four new dual-tone combinations:

Graphite Black & Matt Ballistic Black Metallic with a red frame

Wolf Silver Metallic & Iridium Grey Metallic

Goldfinch Yellow & Wolf Silver Metallic

Matt Jeans Blue Metallic & Matt Ballistic Black Metallic

Beyond these new shades, the overall design remains consistent with its sharp, minimal streetfighter stance, compact proportions, and upright riding position.

2026 Honda CB750 Hornet: E-Clutch technology

The biggest update for 2026 is the option of Honda’s E-Clutch system. The tech allows riders to shift gears without using the clutch lever. Electronic actuators manage clutch engagement automatically, enabling the motorcycle to pull away, change gears, and even come to a stop in gear without stalling.

Riders who prefer traditional control can still operate the clutch manually at any time, making the system optional rather than restrictive.

2026 Honda CB750 Hornet: Engine & hardware unchanged

Honda has not altered the powertrain for 2026. The CB750 Hornet continues to use its 755cc parallel-twin engine that produces 90.5 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 75 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

Suspension continues to be handled by Showa components, including 41mm SFF-BP USD forks and a Pro-Link rear monoshock. Braking hardware consists of dual 296mm front discs with radial-mount four-piston callipers and a 240mm rear disc, supported by dual-channel ABS. The model sits on a steel diamond frame, weighs 196kg, and features a 795mm seat height.

2026 Honda CB750 Hornet: Features and Electronics

The motorcycle carries forward its existing electronic suite, including:

Throttle-by-wire with Sport, Standard, Rain and User riding modes

Honda Selectable Torque Control and Wheelie Control

Five-inch full-colour TFT display with Honda RoadSync connectivity

LED lighting and automatic indicator cancellation

Emergency stop signal

The TFT screen also serves as the interface for activating the E-Clutch system.

Will it come to India?

While an India-specific launch has not yet been announced, the previous version of this motorcycle is sold in the Indian markets. In India, the CB750 Hornet is currently priced in India at ₹9.22 lakh (ex-showroom).

With the 2026 model gaining new technology and cosmetic updates, it is likely to command a higher price tag if and when Honda introduces it to the Indian market.

