2026 Honda CB350, CB350RS, CB350C Special Edition launched: Prices start at 1.95 lakh

Honda has updated its 350cc motorcycle range in India, with the CB350 , CB350RS and CB350C receiving refreshed variants and styling options. The updated lineup is available through Honda BigWing dealerships, with prices ranging from ₹1,95,200 to ₹2,04,700, ex-showroom.

The updated 350cc range was first showcased as part of Honda's July 2026 product announcement. The latest update comes alongside the launch of the new CB500 in India, as Honda continues to expand its premium motorcycle portfolio.

Honda CB350 price and variants

The Honda CB350 is available in three variants. The entry-level Standard is priced at ₹1,95,200, while the DLX variant costs ₹1,97,900. The range-topping Chrome variant is priced at ₹1,99,900, ex-showroom.

The CB350 continues with its modern-classic styling, featuring a round headlamp, rounded fuel tank and extensive chrome detailing. The latest version is offered with updated colour and trim combinations, including chrome-finished components and a brown seat on the showcased motorcycle.

Also Read : Honda CB500 launched in India at ₹2.75 lakh

Honda CB350RS price and variants

The sportier Honda CB350RS is offered in two variants. The Standard is priced at ₹1,99,900, while the DLX variant costs ₹2,02,500, ex-showroom.

Compared to the standard CB350, the CB350RS gets a more contemporary treatment with darker finishes, contrasting accents, a blacked-out exhaust, fork gaiters and a shorter rear section. The motorcycle continues to target buyers looking for a sportier interpretation of the 350cc platform.

Honda CB350C gets three variants

The Honda CB350C is positioned as the more traditionally styled motorcycle in the updated range. It is available in Standard, DLX and Special Edition variants, priced at ₹2,00,300, ₹2,02,700 and ₹2,04,700, respectively.

The CB350C features larger mudguards, tank knee pads, a chrome exhaust and split brown seats. The Special Edition sits at the top of the range and is priced ₹9,500 higher than the entry-level CB350 Standard.

Honda 350cc range: engine and features

The CB350, CB350RS and CB350C continue to use Honda's 348.6cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine. Current specifications list an output of 21.07 PS and 29.4 Nm, while the motorcycles continue with a five-speed gearbox.

The updated motorcycles also feature Honda RoadSync connectivity, an assist and slipper clutch and dual-channel ABS. Other equipment highlighted for the range includes LED lighting, Honda Selectable Torque Control and disc brakes at both ends.

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