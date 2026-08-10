2026 Ducati Monster launched in India at 13.99 lakh

Ducati has launched the fifth-generation Monster in India, with prices starting at ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Monster is available in two versions, Monster and Monster+, and gets a new 890 cc V2 engine, revised chassis, updated styling and a more comprehensive electronics package.

The 2026 Ducati Monster is priced from ₹13.99 lakh for the standard version in Ducati Red. The Iceberg White and Sport Livery colour options command a premium, with both priced at ₹14.23 lakh. The Monster+ starts at ₹14.34 lakh for the Ducati Red, while the Iceberg White and Sport Livery versions are priced at ₹14.45 lakh.

New 890cc V2 engine

The biggest mechanical change on the new Monster is the introduction of Ducati's latest 890 cc V2 engine. It produces 110.7 hp, at 9,000 rpm and 91.1 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm.

The engine uses Ducati's Intake Variable Timing (IVT) system, designed to provide smoother low-speed response, stronger mid-range performance and more power higher up the rev range. Ducati says more than 80 per cent of the engine's maximum torque is available between 4,000rpm and 10,000rpm.

The new V2 is also 5.9 kg lighter than the previous Testastretta Evoluzione engine. Ducati claims a 45,000 km interval for valve-clearance checks, which is a significant increase in the distance between major scheduled maintenance operations.

Lighter chassis and revised ergonomics

The new Monster uses a monocoque frame with the V2 engine serving as a stressed member of the chassis. It also gets a double-sided swingarm inspired by the Hollow Symmetrical Swingarm used on the Panigale V4.

The bike weighs 175 kg without fuel, making it 4 kg lighter than the previous Monster. Suspension duties are handled by a 43 mm Showa upside-down fork and a Showa monoshock with preload adjustment.

Ducati has also revised the riding position. The seat is narrower and sits 5 mm lower than before, with a seat height of 815 mm. The handlebar has been moved higher and further forward, while the side panels feature grip surfaces intended to offer additional support under braking.

Also Read : Ducati Panigale V2 S in Yellow deliveries begin in India, priced at ₹21.86 lakh

Updated Monster design

The 2026 Monster gets a redesign that takes inspiration from the original 1992 model while retaining the basic naked-bike silhouette. The familiar 'bison-back' fuel tank has been redesigned, while the headlight is now a full-LED unit with a distinctive robotic design.

The side panels extend towards the seat and incorporate the Ducati shield along with the coordinates of the company's historic Borgo Panigale factory. The new Monster has also won the Red Dot Design Award for Product Design 2026.

Brembo brakes and Pirelli tyres

Braking is handled by twin 320 mm front discs paired with Brembo M4.32 radial calipers and a radial master cylinder. Ducati says the braking system has been tuned to provide a softer initial response while retaining strong braking performance.

The Monster rides on Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres, measuring 120/70 at the front and 180/55 at the rear.

More electronics and four riding modes

The new Monster gets a 6-axis IMU-based electronic package, with cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Engine Brake Control and Ducati Quick Shift 2.0.

There are four riding modes: Sport, Road, Urban and Wet. These can be accessed through a new petal-shaped joystick, with information displayed on a 5-inch full-TFT instrument cluster. The display has an 800x400 resolution and supports Ducati Multimedia System and turn-by-turn navigation, while cruise control is also offered as a ready-to-use feature.

Monster+ adds touring-focused equipment

The Monster+ gets the same mechanical and electronic package as the standard Monster but adds a headlight cowl and passenger seat cover.

The standard Monster is available in Ducati Red, Iceberg White and Sport Livery. The same colour choices are offered with the Monster+.

Ducati Protect maintenance packages

Ducati is also offering its Ducati Protect periodic maintenance contracts with the new Monster. The Ducati Protect+ package costs ₹30,999 and covers two years or 15,000km, while Ducati Protect Pro costs ₹54,999 and extends the coverage to four years or 30,000km.

Both packages cover genuine Ducati parts and labour carried out by Ducati-certified technicians. Consumables such as brake pads, clutch plates and tyres are excluded.

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