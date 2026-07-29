2026 Ducati Monster design patent filed in India

Italian automaker Ducati has filed a design patent in India for the 2026 Monster , hinting at a possible launch of the refreshed naked motorcycle. The latest-generation Monster made its global debut in October last year, and the filing of its design patent in India suggests that Ducati is preparing to introduce the latest model in the domestic market.

Ducati has patented the 2026 Monster in India, signalling an imminent launch. The updated naked bike features revised styling, an 890cc V2 engine producing 111 hp and an upgraded TFT display

2026 Ducati Monster: Design Changes

The 2026 Ducati Monster boasts several changes compared to its previous iteration, including a muscular fuel tank silhouette long synonymous with the Monster nameplate. Additionally, the previous-generation model had drawn criticism for moving away from the model’s distinctive styling elements, prompting the Italian automaker to restore the motorcycle's proportions.

Notably, the redesigned fuel tank also incorporates air vents inspired by the second-generation Monster, while the front fascia features a revised headlamp with a circular LED daytime running light (DRL). Dynamic turn indicators are offered at both the front and rear.

2026 Ducati Monster: Engine

The 2026 Monster is powered by Ducati’s 890cc V2 engine, which is shared with the Panigale V2, Streetfighter V2 and Multistrada V2. The liquid-cooled twin-cylinder engine develops 111 hp at 9,000 rpm and 91.1 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm. Moreover, it is equipped with a variable intake valve timing system and comes paired with a six-speed gearbox featuring a bidirectional quickshifter as standard. One of the most significant mechanical updates is the replacement of Ducati’s traditional Desmodromic valve actuation system, enabling valve clearance inspection intervals to be extended to 45,000 km.

2026 Ducati Monster: Chassis, Suspension and Brakes

The 2026 Ducati Monster is based on an aluminium monocoque chassis, comprising a lightweight aluminium frame mounted directly to the cylinder heads and a technopolymer trellis-style rear subframe. Suspension duties are handled by a Showa upside-down front fork and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock, while braking performance is delivered by twin Brembo callipers acting on 320 mm front discs. The updated model also receives a larger 5-inch TFT instrument display, replacing the previous 4.2-inch unit.

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Ducati currently retails the existing Monster in India at a starting price of ₹13.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The brand has steadily expanded its Indian portfolio with the introduction of models such as the Multistrada V2, Streetfighter V2 S and Panigale V2 S. With the design patent now filed, the updated Monster is expected to be among the next Ducati motorcycles to make its debut in the Indian market.

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