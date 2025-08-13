2025 Yezdi Roadster: All you need to know

Yezdi Motorcycles introduced the 2025 Roadster to the market recently, bringing subtle upgrades to the motorcycle. The 2025 Yezdi Roadster gets a host of low-key yet important changes aimed to improve performance, comfort, and the riding experience. It also promises to be a more value-friendly offering in its latest avatar. Here’s all you need to know about the 2025 Yezdi Roadster.

The 2025 Yezdi Roadster gets a chopped tail section as part of the styling update. The rear also gets a wider 150-section tyre

2025 Yezdi Roadster: Refreshed Styling

The 2025 Roadster continues to retain its silhouette, but there are subtle changes to the bodywork on the motorcycle. The retro offering gets a new round LED headlamp with a cowl, a resculpted teardrop-shaped fuel tank, curved mudguard, and a slim LED taillight. The top variant skips the brake light altogether, with the indicators doubling as the brake light.

There are new alloy wheels on the 2025 Yezdi Roadster, while footpeg positioning has been revised for more comfort

2025 Yezdi Roadster: Revised Ergonomics

The new Yezdi Roadster gets revised ergonomics with repositioned footpegs. The front footpegs for the rider have moved to a forward position for a more relaxed stance, while the rear footpegs for the pillion have moved lower for a comfortable seating triangle. The handlebar position remains the same, while you do get a wider handlebar on the top variant for a more stylish look. Yezdi has also revised the cushioning foam on the seat to make the Roadster more comfortable for longer rides.

The Roadster continues to use telescopic forks at the front, while the rear gets new twin shocks

2025 Yezdi Roadster: Revised Suspension & Brakes

The new Roadster continues to be underpinned by a steel frame with telescopic forks at the front, while the twin shocks at the rear are new and intended to bring a more comfortable ride quality to the motorcycle. The bike rides on new alloy wheels borrowed from the Jawa 42 Bobber, wrapped in tubeless tyres. It also gets a wider 150-section rear tyre, as opposed to the 130-section rubber on the older model. Braking performance comes from a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc. The bike comes with dual-channel ABS and traction control.

The new 334 cc Alpha2 motor gets improved power and torque figures. It is also now E20 compliant

2025 Yezdi Roadster: Updated Engine

Powering the 2025 Roadster is the 334 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder Alpha2 engine, borrowed from the Yezdi Adventure. The motor is tuned to produce 28.6 bhp and 30 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist-and-slipper clutch. The engine has been updated for improved performance and refinement over the predecessor, and gets a subtly revised exhaust note as well. The new motor has also been optimised for E20 fuel compliance.

The 2025 Yezdi Roadster gets a host of customisation options including different handlebars

2025 Yezdi Roadster: Factory Custom Kits & Accessories

Yezdi is offering a host of customisation options, including six factory custom kits. You can also choose different hydrofoam handlebars, LED turn indicators, a removable pillion seat, luggage panniers, fly screens, engine guards, and more. The round digital console has been retained on the motorcycle.

The 2025 Yezdi Roadster is priced from 2.10 lakh, going up to ₹ 2.26 lakh (ex-showroom)

2025 Yezdi Roadster: Prices

The new Yezdi Roadster is available in two variants - Standard and Premium. The Roadster Standard is priced from ₹2.10 lakh onwards, going up to ₹2.22 lakh. Meanwhile, the Roadster Premium gets an all-black paint scheme and is priced at ₹2.26 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. Bookings for the new Roadster are now open, while deliveries are set to commence in a few days.

The 2025 Yezdi Roadster will take on the RE Meteor 350, Harley X440 and the like in the segment

2025 Yezdi Roadster: Rivals

The 2025 Yezdi Roadster will compete against a host of rivals, including the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Triumph Speed T4, Harley-Davidson X440, Royal Enfield Classic 350, Bajaj Dominar 400, and the like in the segment.

