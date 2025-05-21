2025 Yezdi Adventure launch rescheduled to June 4

The India-Pakistan conflict pushed Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. to postpone the launch of the 2025 Yezdi Adventure . But now, the company has confirmed that the launch of the updated motorcycle has been rescheduled to June 4. Classic Legends had stated at the time that the decision to postpone the launch was done in “solidarity with the armed forces."

The latest media invite hints at a new design detail on the 2025 Yezdi Adventure, which will arrive on June 4 with a host of other upgrades.

The latest media invite from Jawa-Yezdi hints at a new design detail on the 2025 Adventure. The bike is expected to get a new headlight cluster sporting a completely new design. The Yezdi Adventure was criticised for being a bit too similar to its closest rival, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 411. The bike maker made some changes to the model last year but the new headlamp unit should help the bike get an identity of its own.

The Yezdi Adventure is expected to come with a new headlamp design among other styling changes as part of the latest update (HT Auto/Kunal Thale)

We can expect revisions to the fuel tank styling, side panels, and tail section, in an aim to bring a more impactful design over the older model. Yezdi is also expected to update the electronics package as part of the latest set of changes, likely with features like switchable traction control and ABS.

Power will come from the same 334 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine on the new Yezdi Adventure. The engine will be updated to meet the latest OBD-2B emission regulations. The Alpha2 motor was introduced last year with key upgrades while pushing out 29.2 bhp and 29.8 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Other mechanical bits including the telescopic front forks, a monoshock at the rear, and disc brakes on both ends will be carried over.

The Yezdi Adventure presently starts from ₹2.10 lakh, going up to ₹2.20 lakh (ex-showroom) and the MY2025 version is expected to arrive with a price revision. The motorcycle will continue competing against the Suzuki V-Strom SX 250, Hero XPulse 210, KTM 250 Adventure, and Royal Enfield Scram 440.

