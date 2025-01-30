2025 Yamaha R3 design patented in India, launch likely this year

The 2025 Yamaha YZF- R3 made its global debut in October last year and the updated version has been patented in India. The move hints at Yamaha India’s plans to bring the new version to the market sometime later this year. The 2025 Yamaha R3 gets comprehensive styling and features upgrades while retaining the same mechanicals underneath.

2025 Yamaha R3: What's changed?

The 2025 Yamaha R3 arrives with a more aggressive look on the full-faired offering. The fairing is sharper and the front profile has been revised with redesigned LED DRLs and a new projector-lens headlamp which sits inside the air intake. The side fairings have been reworked for a fresh look and so has the tail section.

The new Yamaha R3 finally gets a new LCD instrument console bringing more information as well as Bluetooth connectivity to the unit. The bike also gets an assist and slipper clutch but misses out on traction control, multiple ride modes, a quickshifter or even cornering ABS, which its competitors boast about. The updated motorcycle is available in three colours - Matte Stealth Black, Team Yamaha Blue, and Lunar White/Nebula Blue.

2025 Yamaha R3 Specifications

That said, there are no changes to the powertrain. The new R3 continues to use the fantastic 321 cc parallel-twin engine tuned for 41.4 bhp and 29.5 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike uses KYB USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear, while braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS.

The current Yamaha R3 arrives as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and, likely, the MY2025 model will also arrive in India as a full import. That said, we don’t expect the motorcycle to land on Indian shores immediately. Instead, the bike is likely to arrive towards the end of this year or in 2026. The launch plans will also depend on the current inventory of the previous R3, which was launched in India last year. The motorcycle currently retails at ₹4.65 lakh (ex-showroom), taking on the KTM RC 390, Aprilia RS 457, Kawasaki Ninja 500 and the like.

Upcoming Yamaha Bikes

Meanwhile, Yamaha will bring the MT-09 and R7 middleweight motorcycles to the Indian market this year. Both bikes will arrive as full imports so pricing will be at a premium over some of its rivals. The motorcycles were showcased at the recently concluded 2025 Auto Expo earlier this month.

