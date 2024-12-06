Copyright © HT Media Limited
2025 Yamaha Mt 03 Unveiled Globally, Could Launch In India Next Year

2025 Yamaha MT-03 unveiled globally, could launch in India next year

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 06 Dec 2024, 09:35 AM
  • 2025 Yamaha MT-03 now comes with a slipper clutch and new colour schemes. There are no other mechanical changes.
2025 Yamaha MT-03 does not get any mechanical changes over the current model.

Yamaha has unveiled the 2025 MT-03 in global markets. While it does not represent a major overhaul, the manufacturer has implemented several minor modifications to its smallest twin-cylinder sport-naked motorcycle. As of now, Yamaha Motor India hasn't announced an official launch date for the new MT-03 in the Indian market. However, it can be expected that the new motorcycle might make its way to Indian shores next year.

First Published Date: 06 Dec 2024, 09:35 AM IST
TAGS: Yamaha Yamaha Motor India MT-03
