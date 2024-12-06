2025 Yamaha MT-03 unveiled globally, could launch in India next year

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Yamaha has unveiled the 2025 MT-03 in global markets. While it does not represent a major overhaul, the manufacturer has implemented several minor modifications to its smallest twin-cylinder sport-naked motorcycle. As of now, Yamaha Motor India hasn't announced an official launch date for the new MT-03 in the Indian market. However, it can be expected that the new motorcycle might make its way to Indian shores next year.
