2025 Yamaha FZS Hybrid Review: Does the tech make a difference?

The Yamaha FZ has been a long-running commuter that has proven itself in style, performance, and reliability. The manufacturer has regularly updated the motorcycle with new features and tech to keep it relevant in a heavily contested segment, and the latest revision brings new improvements to the FZ range in the form of the new FZS-Fi Hybrid. The new mild-hybrid setup promises improved fuel efficiency and enhanced performance. Does it make a difference big enough for you to spend the extra money?

The Yamaha FZS Hybrid gets the same design as the standard FZS, save for the new indicators integrated into the fuel tank shrouds and revised body graphics

2025 Yamaha FZS Hybrid: Styling Revisions

The Yamaha FZS remains identical to its other variants in the new hybrid form. Visual changes are subtle. The turn indicators are now integrated into the fuel tank shrouds, while there are new graphics intended for a refreshed look. The blue-finished wheels are the only jazzy bits on the bike. The overall design remains distinctly FZ, and the bike continues to be a good-looking offering, despite its age.

What makes up for the old design is the exceptional build quality. The plastics feel sturdy, and the fit and finish are immaculate. The paint quality also feels premium, and everything feels from a segment above. The FZS Hybrid is available in a special shade of grey and blue, while you also get a grey shade. The new engine with the mild-hybrid motor is differentiated by the blue highlights on the engine case.

The 4.2-inch TFT screen offers a crisp display and is loaded with connectivity features, including turn-by-turn navigation

2025 Yamaha FZS Hybrid: New Features

Outside of visual highlights, there are new feature additions that differentiate the new FZS Hybrid. The bike gets new switchgear, along with a new 4.2-inch TFT display that feels a lot more premium. The graphics are crisp, and the overall layout is easy to use. It comes with Bluetooth connectivity that brings turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alerts, last parking location, and even malfunction notifications. The display will also show when the hybrid “Assist" mode kicks in while riding, a subtle but important difference.

The 149 cc motor remains the same but now gets a Smart Motor Generator that helps generate additional torque on the crankshaft

2025 Yamaha FZS Hybrid: Performance

Powering the FZS Hybrid is the same 149 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor that develops 12.2 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 13.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. While the engine is the same as the standard FZS, it now comes equipped with the Smart Motor Generator (SMG), which develops additional torque on the crankshaft at lower revs. This enables better acceleration, albeit only a slight improvement over the regular model. The difference in throttle response is noticeable but not dramatically different. This surge in throttle response is helpful when overtaking in the city, and keeps the performance peppy for the rider.

The display shows when the assist function kicks in for improved acceleration to lower rpms

The start/stop system works well and is seamless. The bike will restart silently as soon as you press the clutch, and the response time feels just right. The smooth performance is further accentuated by a refined engine, in typical Yamaha fashion, and is one of the highlights of the FZS. There is some slight buzz around 6,500 rpm, but nothing that makes you uncomfortable. Acceleration is progressive, and the throttle response is crisp throughout. However, the bike lacks excitement, which remains its biggest Achilles heel, especially for younger riders looking to add a fun motorcycle to their garage.

On the flip side, those looking for something smooth, reliable, and buzz-free will appreciate the performance on the FZS Hybrid. The engine feels at best up to 90 kmph and will feel strained when you try to hit triple-digit numbers. The motor continues to be paired with a 5-speed gearbox that offers smooth shifts with a light and effortless clutch.

2025 Yamaha FZS Hybrid: Handling & Braking

There’s no change in the handling, and the bike remains flickable in the city while maintaining good stability out on the highway. While the massive fuel tank gives it a “big bike" feel, the FZS is easy to manoeuvre through traffic-laden roads. The bike feels predictable around corners and carries speeds easily. However, this does come at the cost of the rear suspension, which feels firm on the motorcycle. Braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end that offer progressive feedback at the lever, while there’s single-channel ABS as well. Yamaha also offers traction control on the motorcycle, which, given the power output, has little purpose outside of wet conditions.

The Yamaha FZS Hybrid gets an auto start/stop function that works seamlessly, especially in stop-and-go traffic. The changes promise a higher fuel economy of 60 kmpl (ARAI)

2025 Yamaha FZS Hybrid: Fuel Efficiency

Yamaha claims 60 kmpl (ARAI) on the FZS Hybrid with the SMG technology. In our test cycle, the motorcycle returned a fuel economy of 49 kmpl in the city and 51 kmpl on the highway. While the numbers are lower than the manufacturer’s claims, it does seem achievable with a gentler throttle and less traffic-laden roads.

The Yamaha FZS Hybrid commands a significant premium for what it offers, especially once you consider the more exciting options available in the same segment

2025 Yamaha FZS Hybrid: Verdict

The new Yamaha FZS Hybrid commands a ₹10,000 premium over the standard FZS, at ₹1.45 lakh (ex-showroom). For the extra money, you now get the new mild-hybrid technology, a TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, and a mild improvement in fuel economy. While these certainly add to the feel-good attributes of the motorcycle, the bike does command a significant amount for what it has to offer.

This is particularly true when you consider comparable motorcycles like the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Bajaj Pulsar N160, and even the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V, which not only offer more youthful styling but score much higher in overall performance and rideability. The bikes also benefit from features such as dual-channel ABS and USD forks, while carrying a lower starting price. If you are looking at an exciting sporty commuter, there are other choices that you should consider. However, if a smooth, fuss-free, and reliable machine is what you are after, the FZS Hybrid will serve you well for much longer than you think.

