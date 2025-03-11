2025 Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid launched at 1.45 lakh, is India's first hybrid motorcycle

Yamaha Motor India has launched the 2025 FZ-S Fi Hybrid in the Indian market at a price of ₹1.45 lakh ex-showroom. Yamaha says that it is the first hybrid motorcycle in the 150 cc category. For 2025, it gets new features, updated engine and other few changes as well.

What are the updates to the engine of the 2025 Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid?

2025 Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid comes with a 149 cc Blue Core engine which is OBD2 compliant. It is equipped with Yamaha’s Smart Motor Generator (SMG) and Stop & Start System (SSS). These technologies enable quieter engine starts, enhance acceleration with battery support, and increase fuel efficiency by automatically turning off the engine when idling and swiftly restarting it with a simple clutch engagement.

What are the colour schemes of the 2025 Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid?

2025 FZ-S Fi Hybrid is being offered in two colours - Racing Blue and Cyan Metallic Grey.

What are the feature additions to the 2025 Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid?

For 2025, the motorcycle comes with a 4.2-inch full-colour TFT instrument cluster that integrates with smartphones via the Y-Connect app. It features Turn-by-Turn (TBT) navigation linked to Google Maps, offering real-time directions, navigation index, intersection details, and road names.

