2025 Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid launched with new features, priced from 80,750

Yamaha Motor India has launched the 2025 Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid, bringing new features, colour options, and more to the scooter. The 2025 Yamaha Fascino 125 is priced from ₹80,750 for the base trim, while the top-spec Fascino S 125 featuring the new TFT instrument console and Bluetooth connectivity is priced at ₹1.03 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

The 2025 Yamaha Fascino 125 gets the new Enhanced Power Assist function to help improve acceleration at standstill and on gradients, along with other feature upgrades.

The 2025 Yamaha Fascino 125 is now offered in three new colours - Matte Grey (S), Green Metallic (Disc), and Metallic White (Drum)

2025 Yamaha Fascino 125: What's New?

Yamaha says the 2025 Fascino 125 now comes with the ‘Enhanced Power Assist’ function, bringing better acceleration to the scooter. The system uses a high-performance battery to deliver higher torque for a more sustained period. This helps improve initial acceleration from standstill, as well as when climbing gradients with a heavy load. The Smart Motor Generator has been carried over and allows for silent starts, and the Start/Stop System for enhanced fuel efficiency.

The 2025 Yamaha Fascino 125 gets a TFT console with turn-by-turn navigation, which uses Google Maps

2025 Yamaha Fascino 125: New TFT Console

The 2025 Yamaha Fascino 125 also comes with a new TFT console equipped with Bluetooth connectivity. The new console brings turn-by-turn navigation via the Y-Connect mobile app, and the system is integrated with Google Maps, allowing for real-time directions, intersection alerts, and road names.

2025 Yamaha Fascino 125: New Colours

The new Fascino 125 also gets new colour options with the top-spec S variant available in Matte Grey, while the disc brake variant is offered in Metallic Light Green. The entry-level drum brake variant is now offered in Metallic White.

The 2025 Yamaha Fascino 125 continues to draw power from the 125 cc air-cooled, fuel-injected engine tuned for 8 bhp and 10.3 Nm

2025 Yamaha Fascino 125: Specifications

Power on the 2025 Yamaha Fascino 125 comes from the 125 cc air-cooled, fuel-injected Blue Core Hybrid engine. The motor is now E20 fuel compatible, and continues to produce the same 8 bhp and 10.3 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT automatic. The scooter is underpinned by an underbone chassis, while a telescopic fork up front and a monoshock at the rear comprise the suspension setup. The scooter rides on 12-inch alloy wheels with front disc and drum brake options, depending on the variant.

