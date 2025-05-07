2025 Yamaha Aerox 155 S: Take a look at 5 key features of the updated scooter

With updated features and fresh design elements, the new Aerox 155 S continues to target young urban riders seeking both functionality and sportiness. Here are the five key highlights:

India Yamaha Motor has introduced the 2025 Aerox 155 S in the Indian market, aiming to further strengthen its presence in the performance-oriented scooter segment.

1 New colourways and pricing The 2025 Aerox 155 S brings visual enhancements with two new colour choices — Ice Fluo Vermillion and Racing Blue. These variants also receive revised graphics that reflect Yamaha’s racing-inspired design language. The vibrant paint schemes enhance the scooter’s sporty appeal, making it more distinctive on the road. Meanwhile, the Metallic Black shade remains available in the standard variant, offering a more understated option. The 2025 Yamaha Aerox 155 S in the new Racing Blue and Ice Fluo Vermillion shades is priced at ₹1,53,430 (ex-showroom, Delhi), while the Metallic Black variant continues at ₹1,50,130. The model will be available exclusively through Yamaha’s Blue Square dealerships across India.

2 Smart key One of the major upgrades is the Smart Key system, which allows for keyless ignition and unlock. The rider can start the scooter without inserting a physical key, thanks to proximity detection. This system is paired with added functions such as an answer-back feature, audible buzzer, and flashing indicators that aid in locating the scooter in crowded areas — offering a convenient and tech-forward user experience.

3 OBD-2B Compliant engine To meet the latest government regulations, the Aerox 155 S now features OBD-2B (On-Board Diagnostics) compliance, which enables better monitoring of emission levels. Additionally, the engine is now E20 fuel compatible, supporting petrol blends with up to 20 per cent ethanol. These changes aim to reduce the scooter's environmental impact without affecting performance.

5 Connectivity and utility The Aerox 155 S continues to support Bluetooth connectivity through the Y-Connect mobile app, which provides real-time data such as fuel consumption, maintenance recommendations, malfunction alerts, and even a virtual dashboard for RPMs. Utility features like a 12V power socket in the front pocket and a 24.5-litre under-seat storage compartment add everyday practicality, making it suitable for both short commutes and longer urban rides.

