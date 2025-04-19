2025 Volvo S90: Does the newly launched BMW 5 Series rival have what it takes to contend?

Volvo Cars has revealed the updated S90 sedan, featuring a series of design changes, technology upgrades, and improved electrified powertrains. The model aims to reflect the brand’s shift toward sustainable mobility while maintaining its reputation for safety and comfort. With updates across design, interior materials, infotainment, and power options, the new S90 is positioned to serve markets like China and others in Asia where demand for premium sedans remains strong. Here are five key highlights of the latest iteration.

1 Exterior The new S90 features revised styling elements that offer a more contemporary look. Updates include a redesigned grille, sculpted bonnet and sleeker front and rear bumpers. The signature Thor’s Hammer LED headlights now use Matrix technology and have a slimmer profile, while redesigned taillights integrate more smoothly into the bodywork. Two new metallic colour options—Aurora Silver and Mulberry Red—join the range alongside updated alloy wheel designs.

2 Interior The cabin has been upgraded with new materials and better insulation for a quieter experience. Volvo has also made adaptive suspension standard across the S90 lineup, aiming to improve ride comfort. The interior retains its minimalist Scandinavian layout but now incorporates additional high-end textures and finishes.

3 Infotainment The S90 adopts Volvo’s new-generation user interface, powered by the Snapdragon Cockpit Platform. The system promises quicker response times and includes an 11.2-inch centre display with Google built-in. Features like Google Maps and Google Assistant are integrated, while over-the-air software updates will allow future enhancements without requiring dealership visits. A revised digital driver display also offers clearer navigation support.

5 Safety Safety continues to be a priority, with the S90 offering Volvo’s Pilot Assist system. This includes adaptive cruise control, lane centering, and automated braking in slow-moving traffic. A reinforced safety cage and active safety features are also part of the package, aligning with the company’s long-standing focus on occupant protection.

