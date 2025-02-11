2025 Vespa scooter range launched in India with upgrades, prices start at 1.32 lakh

Piaggio India has launched the 2025 Vespa 125 and 150 scooter range with several upgrades for the new model year. The updated Vespa scooters are priced from ₹1.32 lakh onwards, going up to ₹1.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharashtra) for the new top-spec Tech S. Prices have been announced only for the 125 cc versions for now, while those for the 150 cc models will be revealed later. Here’s a look at what’s new on the updated scooters.

Going forward, the Vespa VXL will be referred to as just the Vespa, while the SXL will now be called the Vespa S. A new Tech variant adds more feature

2025 Vespa Scooters: What's New?

The 2025 Vespa range includes the standard and S variants. Going forward, the Vespa VXL will be referred to as just the Vespa, while the SXL will now be called the Vespa S. While the standard version gets a more relatable design complete with the oval headlamp and curvy body, the Vespa S gets a new trapezoidal headlamp unit to give it a sporty look. The scooter continues to use the same underpinnings including the monocoque metal body.

The 2025 Vespa range gets OBD-2B compliant engines that have seen marginal improvements in power and torque

The 2025 Vespa and Vespa S now get updated 125 cc and 150 cc engines. Both units are OBD-2B compliant, in keeping with the upcoming emission regulations. Power on the 125 cc motor stands at 9.3 bhp at 7,100 rpm and 10.1 Nm at 5,600 rpm, paired with a CVT unit. The 150 cc engine produces 11.4 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 11.66 Nm at 6,100 rpm. Compared to the older version, power and torque have increased by 0.5 bhp and 0.6 Nm.

2025 Vespa & Vespa S: New Features

Barring the new engine, the base variants of the 2025 Vespa and Vespa S remain largely the same. The design remains unchanged and also carries over the analogue instrument console with a digital readout. That said, the base Vespa gets seven colours on offer - Verde Amabile, Rosso Red, Pearl White, Nero Black, Azzurro Provenza, Blue & Pearl White, and Orange & Pearl White. The base Vespa starts from ₹1.32 lakh.

The 2025 Vespa and Vespa S Tech adds a 5-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity and navigation, as well as keyless ignition

Meanwhile, the Vespa S gets Verde Ambizioso (Matte), Oro, Pearl White, Nero Black (Matte), Giallo Yellow (Matte), Arancio Impulsivo, Red & Pearl White, and Black & Pearl White. The new S is priced at ₹1.36 lakh and also gets the new Oro colour option, featuring a gold tint as a tribute to India’s love for gold.

There’s also the new Vespa and Vespa S Tech variant that brings features such as keyless ignition, a 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, and more. The Vespa Tech is available in three colours - Energico Blue, Grigio Grey, and an India-specific Qala, which comes with Mehendi-inspired graphics on the bodywork and seat. The Vespa S Tech gets the same set of features but is available in only two colours - Nero Black (Matte) and Pearl White. The Vespa Tech is priced at a whopping ₹1.92 lakh, while the Vespa S Tech will set you back by ₹1.96 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Maharashtra.

Speaking at the launch, Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio Vehicles, said, “Vespa has always been more than just a mode of transport since its inception. It's a cultural icon, a symbol of self-expression for many generations, and an inspiration for artists and creators. Every decade the Vespa has undergone evolution attracting newer enthusiasts for the brand. As Vespa completes over a decade in India, Vespa’s introduction of an all-new 2025 product portfolio with futuristic features, a vibrant and appealing palette has been in the making. It is a significant transition celebrating a new decade and being relevant to a new generation of customers. In India, Vespa occupies the luxury scooter segment, and we intend to grow it as a luxury lifestyle brand. 2025 is the start of a new era of Vespa in India and I am quite excited with the possibilities that it brings."

2025 Vespa & Vespa S Availability

The new Vespa scooter range will be available at dealerships across the country from February 25, 2025. The new range is priced at a premium when compared to other similar displacement scooters in the market. Piaggio is positioning the brand at a premium, which sets it apart from the competition.

